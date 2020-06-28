These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

They can because they think they can. — Virgil

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He who asks is a fool for five minutes, but he who does not ask remains a fool forever. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One who hears flattery but not criticism will go astray.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start as a rather intense emotional journey as you start carving out a new direction in life – places to go, things to see, but first you’ll have to do some soul searching! There could be a career change for some of you – with opportunities for some travel involved. While it’ll be a wrench to leave home you should grasp these opportunities with both hands! Romance will peak and trough throughout the next few months, but the summer is looking especially frantic as you’ll be juggling all aspects of your life! This will continue well into the fall and after. Taking care of yourself will be very important. Sensible eating combined with plenty of rest will help you recharge your batteries during this hectic time!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be a slightly lumbering undercurrent to the obstructive vibe. You may begin to feel as though you keep hitting a brick wall. The lethargic Jupiter/moon mix is likely to exaggerate and amplify ordinary hitches and glitches, to the extent where you may give up before you should! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 27, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 For you the day is likely to radiate a fairly neutral vibe. You will be able to determine how the day goes more than most. All that said; you may need to watch out for a demotivating slump in other people’s mood. Impatient responses on your part won’t help and could even lead to a miscommunication! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 17, 21, 36, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Planetary shifts zone in on incoming information and communication from an unexpected source. They may even be an unexpected twist to factor in. However, because of the restrictive vibe, it’s definitely a day to avoid putting any financially based plans or schemes into action! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 12, 23, 34, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 As with other signs, a clearer vibe will descend bit by bit. That said; incoming information may well bring a specific development to your immediate attention. This may be coupled with a tendency to overthink and over-analyze. If you allow it, then this could easily absorb a great deal of your time!! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 34, 42, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A picky and unhelpful Jupiter/moon mix may leave you feeling a little out of sorts for no real reason. Everyday decisions are likely to be tinged with an anxious glass-half-empty approach. However, this counterproductive mood will perhaps be explained, one way or another, in the evening! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 18, 24, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The prickly vibe needn’t take hold, especially if you can keep slightly negative assumptions at bay. If extra or unexpected work matters bubble up, try to deal with them efficiently, but without judgment. It’s probably one of those days where you should keep your thoughts to yourself! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 34, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may feel a need to resist the rather sluggish Jupiter/moon mix more than most. It’s possible that you’ll feel quite determined to tie up various loose ends or impose a little order into the day. However, there will be a very definite limit on how much you can extend this approach to those around you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 37, 42, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Industrious influences will maintain the pace up to a certain point. However, underpinning this is a slightly indecisive vibe. There’s certainly the capacity for even straightforward decisions to eat into your time and a U-turn from the evening point could cause a little friction! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 36, 39, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may face an either/or choice almost from the start. You’re more likely to make the right choice if you can ignore a negative voice suggesting that some things are a waste of time. Communications will be poorly aspected until the very late evening: watch what you say until this point! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 27, 33, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Your day is likely to be a slightly unreliable one, but valuable in the long run. It’s possible that a minor clash of opinions will require specific responses, since vague but tactful hints are likely to be misconstrued. You may need to be quite precise with someone, but as a result, you could hear something surprising! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 26, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you may feel a little out of your depth. Thanks to a lethargic vibe there’s a slight sense of stagnation. That said; a specific individual has the capacity to help you to tap into a more adventurous mode. It’ll certainly help to do something different in your free time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 26, 32, 38, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 This has the potential to be a very productive day: any chores, tasks and assignments that require a little creative flair should be tackled right now, because big ideas will be your strength. A helping hand may put you on the right track. It may be best to react to a minor glitch earlier rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 26, 32, 44

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Steve Burton, Kathy Bates, Mel Brooks, John Cusack, Gilda Radner

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Candace Swanepoel is getting ever closer to giving birth, but the planets suggest that she is already planning her next project. They also suggest major success is on the way!