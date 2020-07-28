These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nothing fails like success. — Gerald Nachman

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

So long as a man is angry he cannot be in the right. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One hand alone cannot clap, it takes two to quarrel.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with some minor hiccups in terms of romance: someone will accuse you of having commitment issues, but they might have a point. You’ll enjoy flirting and being chased, but you’ll tend to avoid more serious developments. It will be best if you’re clear about what you expect from them and don’t resort to game playing. Work or school will provide the mental challenges that you love so much; at times you’ll find it difficult to be a team player. Towards the end of the year you’ll discover a new interest that allows you to use your artistic talents to their fullest, which will help you recharge your batteries in time for a busy and demanding summer!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to an inconsistent vibe, it’s a day where verbal assurances are more likely to be retracted for reasons beyond your control. Additionally; a possible ‘either/or’ decision could boil down to one of those unavoidable moments of poor luck. You may need to deal with this promptly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 11, 24, 33, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While your sign is known for impressive levels of staying power, you could lose a little of your ability to stick with a specific course of action. Very specifically: watch out for hidden costs. On the upside, though, an ability to communicate very clearly may be a hidden strength! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 16, 26, 31, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to a rather slippery vibe, it may not be the best day to take corrective steps or measures for a recent error or mishap. The morning in particular may feel primed for putting recent matters straight. However, lunar shifts after lunch could further complicate and/or exacerbate the issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 12, 23, 32, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is likely to be one of those days where you might tend towards a slightly indecisive approach. What may seem likely and viable before lunch could undergo second thoughts later in the day. While someone’s response may contain some useful guidance, you may not recognize it as such! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 22, 27, 34, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A slightly slippery vibe is likely to zone in on ongoing commitments and obligations. There’s a possible theme of inconvenient timing too, especially when it comes to new deadlines. Seemingly good advice from a well-meaning source may not be as useful as you presume! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 34, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Given that there is a slippery, hard-to-pin-down vibe at large, it’s quite possibly a day where unresolved tensions can either be resolved completely or stirred up unnecessarily. You may need to resist the temptation to draw attention to a matter that is best left alone for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 31, 36, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An inclination to hang onto a minor problem could cause easily avoidable tensions, while a routine matter may well require more investment of some kind. What may obstruct your efforts to resolve all this is a slightly competitive edge on your part, particularly after lunch! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 27, 32, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a very subtle element of shifting pressure in the general vibe. You may need to switch and adapt your approaches more quickly than you would like. In particular; a personal issue may require more time than you assume and fresh news could be a bit of a red herring! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 16, 25, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may feel a little inclined to rebel against the morning’s rather restrictive vibe. That said; an attempt to introduce a little spontaneity into the workplace or into your day-to-day routine could rebound by the afternoon. Something that appeared fairly straightforward may require more persistence on your part! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 34, 41, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While it’s a day where work-related issues and career plans might not actually benefit from an overly adventurous approach, you may need to ensure that you don’t take this level of caution too far. It will be too easy to opt for the least stressful routes in the earlier hours, but this could lead to a missed opening later on! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 14, 25, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s possible that you will be disinclined to pay much attention to what’s beneath the surface. In addition; there’s a small hint of selfish impulses in your methods, especially when it comes to revisiting a pre-agreed plan. This combination, if you’re not careful, could see you lose out on something good! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 18, 21, 37, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s not a bad day for most water signs, but there are a couple of minor warnings. Do be aware of pushing your opinions onto other people, since lunar shifts could create a slight frost in general communications. In addition; try not to get a little too fixed on incoming news either! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 22, 26, 35, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Nathan Bell, Phil Proctor, Terry Fox, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Sally Struthers, Bill Bradley, Lori Loughlin, Jim Davis, Georgia Engel, Richard Wright

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Selena Gomez is busy touring again and her performances have gone down extremely well with fans. Her astrological chart suggests that this could be a hugely creative period for her!