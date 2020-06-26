These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Argue for your limitations and sure enough they are yours. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Go and wake up your cook. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

After the game, the king and the pawn go in the same box.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see a struggle developing between your need for independence and your inclination to stick to the rules. Fortunately you will find a happy balance, thanks to your high levels of enthusiasm. There will be times where you feel like you’re bashing your head against a brick wall in terms of work or school, but your ability to turn things round will come in useful. Money matters will be very positive in the first half of the year, but you will need to tighten your belt a little in the last months of the year. This will enable you to make a major purchase you have been planning. Romance looks promising, as long as both sides are prepared to give and take!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A minor stroke of good fortune could brighten up your day. It may be that your finances are primed to receive a minor boost, most likely through a little extra work. It’s not likely to be the sort of opportunity that available open for long, so you may need to act quickly or at least not dawdle! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 34, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The evening’s planets should perk up what could be a rather chaotic day. Milder aspects will introduce a sense of harmony into the weekend, even if it is at the last minute. Let your hair down a little; socialise and spend the evening with others. The main downside revolves around cash matters! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 16, 22, 31, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Twitchy influences will have their uses. It could be that you realise or accept that one key area in your life is overshadowing everything else. Maybe you’ve been veering from one extreme to the other. Perhaps balance and harmony needs restoring again. Today’s the day to identify it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 34, 38, 42, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A boost of stabilising energy is likely to develop early in the day and again later in the evening. It’ll be the middle of the day that needs to be carefully monitored, since this is the point where a tactless remark or thoughtless action could undo some good work. Poor impressions are not so easily reversed today! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 24, 27, 36, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A number of sprightly lunar influences are positively aspected in the morning and again in the evening, so in terms of romance you may need the skill of some good timing to make the most of this. It’s possible that a distraction in-between those two points will need to be dealt with decisively! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 33, 42, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If you find that you’re feeling irritable about how things are progressing in your daily life, then you should rethink your approach. All that’s needed is a little flexibility and a rethink. Incoming information is likely to play a part and this may lead to some interesting developments later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 23, 32, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Sometimes the world works in rather mysterious ways. You would be due an easy-going day, but for the fact that someone is likely to require your help. Be generous with both your advice and your time. It’s more than possible that your generosity will be noticed by the right person for exactly the right reasons! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 33, 37, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You are likely to be feeling a little frustrated, especially when it comes to being able to express yourself. However, it’s not a day to try and influence other people’s views and feelings. It may be tempting to ‘speed up’ a particular process, but hold off for just a little while! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 18, 24, 33, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Yesterday’s fun-filled theme continues, with an emphasis on doing something out of the ordinary. You may be in the mood to depart from habit or tradition. However, there may be a minor issue, most likely related to incoming information that will need addressing at some point! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 29, 35, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Flitting lunar aspects suggest that you may be inclined to give vent to your feelings. However, the timing is slightly out, since you may end up grumbling about something that can’t yet be changed. Voicing your complaints is more likely to cause problems than resolve them. Think twice! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 21, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Both travel and getting out and about are very well aspected, so if a relaxed, lazy kind of day doesn’t appeal, do something slightly different. Visiting other people is certainly an option. Whatever you do, don’t assume that the fun element is absent; it’s not; it’s just subtle! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 34, 41, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you exercised a little restraint yesterday, then you’re not likely to be suffering from a touch of the morning after, which is just as well, because there is a strong argument for slowing down and easing up. Something fairly minor is likely to require a clear head and possibly some quick thinking! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 22, 38, 44

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Derek Jeter, Chris O”Donnell, Harriet Wheeler, Chris Isaak, Chris O”Donnell, Greg LeMond, Chris O”Donnell, Eleanor Parker, Pearl S. Buck, Peter Lorre

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Emma Watson is still regularly photographed wherever she goes, but she hasn’t been in a hit movie for quite some time now. The planets suggest that Emma may need to accept that her acting days are best behind her now!