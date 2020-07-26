These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means. — Joan Didion

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The sinning is the best part of repentance. — Arabic Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Reviewing the old and deducing the new makes a teacher.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a strong note when it comes to cash-related decisions: your financial acumen will peak in mid November, but will tail off as December approaches. A blast from the past could unsettle the New Year, but the planets suggest that you’ll have little to worry about. A major purchase or expenditure in March may lead to a frugal April, while May is a fantastic month for romance. A tricky choice may surface in June: there’s a chance to generate some extra cash, and an opportunity to travel. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to choose both. A lack of confidence in July could see you declining a work-related opportunity: perhaps you should just go for it!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Romance is certainly in the air, thanks to warmer influences. It’s a day to make the most of informal get-togethers and small social gatherings. You may feel in two minds about a clumsy encounter. It may be best to follow your intuition. A friend’s perspective may be highly useful! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 15, 23, 34, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Planetary shifts suggest an almost immediate lightening of mood and approach towards the evening time. The emphasis could switch quite noticeably from being sensible and responsible to having fun for the sake of it. That said; it’s definitely a day to avoid extravagant gestures! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 21, 32, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Planetary shifts later in the day should bring about a much-needed breath of fresh air on most fronts. However, there may be a surprising contact or exchange later in the day, although you may need to get up to speed on the work front in order to make the most of this potential development! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 32, 41, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Change may be on the near horizon. You may hear something in the form of a rumor, and although nothing is likely to be verified specifically today, it is possible that a poor decision or development will be reversed soon. The evening could bring a solution to an earlier problem! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 25, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 An error or a miscommunication regarding your finances may crop up on a day where you’re likely to be a little too laid-back. The planets aren’t suggesting that you should overreact, but you might need to take a cash-flow glitch a little more seriously, in order to resolve it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 32, 35, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Yesterday’s obstructive vibe should give way to a more spirited one today. That said; with regard to a separate matter, a possibly recent one or ongoing one, you may need to accept that you can’t do everything and please everyone. It’s more a day to focus on what you can do! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 24, 31, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You are likely to experience a burst of energy and you’re also likely to find a positive focus for it too. This may materialize as a flash of inspiration, quite possibly as a result of overhearing a chance comment. Whatever it is that inspires you, make sure that you go with it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 14, 23, 33, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You should feel a little lighter-hearted almost from the start, although you’ll need to guard against a tendency to take on far too much, far too soon. Since you’ve been restrained by stodgy influences for quite some time, you may need to pace yourself and resist the temptation to liven up the atmosphere! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 26, 31, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A couple of minor aspects will make this a sort of clearing-up day, perhaps even literally, if you have overdone it slightly. A minor stroke of good luck could materialize at the right time, while a slight boost to your finances or some good news should be taken as a positive sign! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 34, 37, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The day is likely to be infinitely warmer, but there’s a marginally careless vibe in operation too, especially when it comes to informal communications. Bear in mind that you’re likely to be a little glib or casual when it comes to a friend’s problem or dilemma. It’s certainly not a good idea to be too dismissive! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 34, 41, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Yesterday’s tensions are likely to give way to an impulsive and fairly active mood today. You’ll get a chance to clear the air and maybe get something off your chest. Work-based developments should be a little less draining as a result. However, your finances may need careful handling! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 16, 21, 35, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’re likely to be able to quash yesterday’s slight sense of pressure or stress, thanks to a relaxed vibe. In addition, it’s possible something that was previously exasperating you will either resolve itself or lose significance. If that happens, let it go; don’t try to invoke it or resurrect it again! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 22, 32, 37, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Kate Beckinsale, Helen Mirren, Jeremy Piven, Mick Jagger, Blake Edwards, Sandra Bullock, Kevin Spacey

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

The internet has been full of rumors that Kylie Jenner is getting back with the rapper Tyga. The planets also indicate that their on-off relationship has more to come before it finally burns out!