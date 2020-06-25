These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There is no such thing as a problem without a gift for you in its hands. You seek problems because you need their gifts. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Forget injuries, never forget kindnesses. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

There are times, aren’t there, when plants shoot but do not flower, and when they flower but do not produce fruit?

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead for you bring some excellent if erratic times, as your mind will be razor sharp. Don’t worry if people stare at you blankly when you express your ideas, because you’ll be way ahead of them. It might even be that you take on a cause and see it through with passion! Romance looks interesting, but you won’t allow anyone to tie you down. This could develop into a slight problem in late summer, but you will find that things settle down. The only difficulty this coming year is likely to relate to financial matters. Your good mood and optimism may lead you to spend more than you can really afford around the middle of the year!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You have a very generous nature and are always at your happiest when those around you are feeling great too. Today a Mars/moon combination will highlight this generosity in various ways, which may see you tied to a commitment you don’t really want. Watch what you say and what you promise! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 13, 24, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There may be a slight tendency to dwell too much on a tricky situation. That said; it’s possible that this tricky development won’t be entirely within your control. It’s perhaps a day to shrug your shoulders and accept some things you just can’t fix. An evening spent with one or two close friends should relieve any lingering stress! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 22, 26, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The moon indicates a very beneficial day, especially in terms of your personal relationships. If you’ve been trying to get someone to notice you then today is the day where you can make quite a dazzling impression. It may be worth nothing the old saying: less is more! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 23, 34, 39, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day of opposites and extremes, thanks to fiery aspects. There’s certainly a wild vibe, which will be not so great for financial matters. If you do find yourself thinking about a way to generate cash then proceed with extreme caution. Agreements may need to be clarified! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 24, 31, 44, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The fiery moon suggests that you’ll have the upper hand when it comes to your relationships on both a personal and professional level. You won’t need to take advantage of this trait by being bossy or pushy: you can simply make the most of it by being a little more attentive! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 28, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a surge of optimism about the current planets, and this may need to be kept in check throughout the day. Beware of making rash promises that you really won’t be able to keep and listen to the advice of a more insightful type: fellow earth signs will certainly have their feet on the ground! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 26, 35, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’ll need to curb a tendency to be a little wild and unruly, or you’ll get nothing done. The fiery lunar influence has the capacity to hold you back, and you’ll have to watch you cash flow carefully. It’s great to have lots of fun but you need to schedule those moments appropriately! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 20, 32, 41, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The fun generating moon is likely to impact on your day in a practical way, although it could alter your cash-flow too. It’s a day where you’re most likely to splurge, so do try to put off any major purchases. If it’s possible, curb the spending altogether! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 22, 31, 34, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The moon brings a little good luck too. You’ll find that you’ll have one of those days where just about everything seems to go right. Incoming information may have an uplifting effect, which could lead into one or two pleasant revelations! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 26, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where you might find that you become too focused on the material things in life. The current influences will enhance your naturally shrewd streak, and will drive you to accumulate and acquire. If you take advantage of this, then you’re not likely to have much time for romance! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 23, 31, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Whatever obstacles that day presents will easily be overcome with the dazzling influence of the sun/moon aspect. Where other people would normally baulk you’ll find that you’re able to think on your toes. Make sure that you relax in the evening though by treating yourself to a night out! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 22, 33, 41, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a definite tug of war between extravagant inclinations and being sensible Distracting influences may well convince you to put a specific matter on hold, but it might be wise to ignore this. A deep- down nagging feeling that you really need to address something should be heeded! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 17, 28, 31, 34

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Scott Terra, Jimmie Walker, Phyllis George, Carly Simon, George Orwell, June Lockhart, George Michael, Kene Holliday

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Riley Keough always looks like a very down to earth individual and this is a large part of her popularity. While some actors simply appear to be this way, the planets tell us that Riley is a genuinely straight forward person and this augurs well for her future!