TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When the eyes say one thing and the tongue another, the practiced person relies on the language of the first. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When a proud man hears another praised, he feels himself injured. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

There is no one to sweep a common hall.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need to clear the air with either a close friend or your significant other; problems that have been simmering can be addressed, but you’ll need to do some straight talking! The run up to Christmas is likely to be filled with parties and gatherings, but after the New Year things should slow down quite significantly. This will be a welcome break and will give you the time that you need to make some significant decisions that are likely to relate to your future career. Emotionally, this looks like a good year. Although there will be no major changes in this area it is a period of consolidation that will see you settling into a very contented relationship!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is an element of inconsistency to what may appear to be an easier day: mixed signals won’t help, although someone’s opinion may be more reliable than you realize. There’s a potential and useful exchange with a responsible figure, but don’t over-rely on this too much! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 21, 23, 36, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may need to watch how you project yourself for today. In particular, when it comes to processing incoming news there may not be much middle-ground. If you make mistakes, then they will need to be reversed. Similarly, any misunderstandings will need to be cleared up! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 23, 27, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There may be a greater chance of verbal misunderstandings throughout the day. The root cause could be nothing more than a faintly fretful undercurrent, which may increase a sense of pressure. If there’s a slight disappointment, then there could be a good reason for this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 32, 36, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A tense undercurrent may well impact on your day-to-day interactions more than you realize. Unusually for a water sign, you may need to be a little more tactful when dealing with incoming information in general. Specifically, someone’s error shouldn’t be called out just for the sake of it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 27, 34, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You could find that you’re feeling more determined than usual to correct or circumvent a minor block, particularly when it comes to those everyday hitches caused by delays and mishaps. Zoning in on trivial details could ultimately achieve very little and waste a lot of time! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 28, 32, 45, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The well-known saying: ‘too much of a good thing’ should be borne in mind today. You may be very tempted to employ a tactic that worked before, such as taking a very low-level risk, or giving something more time and energy than is truly warranted. It may feel right, but success may not be guaranteed! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 14, 26, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It could be an odd day for many air signs. The overall atmosphere may feel stable but quite flat. However; don’t jump to any conclusions yet. A seemingly small development could be a springboard into something more. Do watch out for understated opportunities in particular! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 24, 28, 34, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The overall vibe won’t be a bad one, but you may end up trying to accommodate too many opinions and views, particularly when it comes to personal matters and/or your friendship zone. Take care to temper unrealistic expectations and moderate overstated claims. It’s a day to count to ten before speaking! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 36, 41, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A subtly fretful vibe may come into play with regard to potential opportunities. You could find that you’re being a little more judgmental than usual. You could actively look for the smallest pitfalls. A reluctance to fully commit to one thing and/or lose out on something else could be the root cause of this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 23, 34, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is a tendency to take on too much and delegate far too little. This is likely to be down to a desire to maintain full control in what could feel like an unruly atmosphere. However; your methods may be a little clumsy. You may well need to refrain from micro-managing other people! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 14, 28, 31, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 As with many other air signs, the vibe may feel distinctly uninspiring, but that said, it’s certainly a day to assume that you’re still moving forward. By the same token; it may be best to resist a tendency to revisit old ground, unless there’s a very good reason for it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 17, 26, 34, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Practical matters will be reasonably well aspected, but emotional interactions less so. It may be that one persistent obstacle becomes more manageable. That said; it’s also a day where other signs are likely to be harder to predict: with that in mind; don’t allow a minor difference of opinion to escalate! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 26, 33, 39, 48

