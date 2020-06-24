These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Your only obligation in any lifetime is to be true to yourself. Being true to anyone else or anything else is . . . impossible. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

It is not the knowing that is difficult, but the doing.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will bring various ups and downs when it comes to money. Planning a realistic budget and stashing some away in a savings account will ensure that you won’t need to worry! Try not to obsess about it though, and remember that there are other things in life equally important and equally worth perusing, such as relationships and fun. The winter months will see you being drawn to new activities and even though you may be busy you owe it to yourself to give them a try! The best time to focus on your relationships will be early spring when your charisma will be at its height, although you don’t need to try too hard to make an impression on that special person who may emerge at this time.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon is very likely to increase yesterday’s insightful streak, and you could find it hard to resist making your feelings crystal clear. You might want to consider the fact that a friendly smile and a tactful approach will get you much further than a series of humorless remarks! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 23, 26, 34, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may find that you’re in a slightly sour mood, which is likely to emerge on the work front. You’ll have little patience for errors or delays and it’ll be very easy to ruffle colleagues’ feathers. The planets suggest that the possibility of unexpected development in romance is behind this! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 25, 28, 33, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A couple of no-nonsense influences indicates a definite need to be mindful of others, as a single-minded pursuit relating to work could end up upsetting those around you. For a more objective and balanced approach, keep the needs of others at the front of your mind! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 24, 32, 36, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The surge of water energy will encourage a more cautious approach. Safe routes, methods and plans may well be very reassuring, although results are likely to be less spectacular. Listen to your instincts when it comes to a minor risk. If it’s not worth taking, don’t take it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 9, 14, 21, 25, 39

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Lunar influences are likely to redirect your attention to a matter closer to home. If the matter is an ongoing or reoccurring one, then the best way to deal with it is by resisting any impulses to attribute blame anywhere. Keep dialogue neutral in order to get the more positive responses! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 18, 22, 27, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You could slip into a rather stubborn mood on a day where the planets may well bring about the need for a possible U-turn or reversal of an idea or suggestion. Although this isn’t likely to be a negative development, the steps you need to take could be a little time consuming! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 34, 39, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It might be the kind of day where it feels as though something is missing. You might look to friends or your romantic interest to fill that gap, but the planets suggest that you look to your career instead. A swift assessment may reveal what actually is missing is a feeling of status and/or appreciation! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 25, 34, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It looks like you’ll be intent on having a very productive day. The possibility of some creative outlet that will allow you to tap into that active mind of yours will appeal more rather than spending time on doing the more mundane chores, but a balanced approach may well be required! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 29, 33, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thoughtful influences may well encourage a guarded kind of approach on a day where being a little more adventurous might actually open up the possibilities. An old or postponed plan could be revived with a new course of action, as long as you don’t allow the restrictive vibe to dictate everything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Guiding forces may well be a little confusing and not abundantly clear, so proceed with caution on incoming information. Keep assumptions to a minimum and recheck your facts, if necessary. Don’t allow a stubborn streak to prevent you from taking the right action! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 26, 33, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Losing the rather unreliable Mercury aspect suggests that progress in work/domestic matters will start to go your way. You should find yourself being more of a team-player again. You should start to feel more confident and more in control early on, but there may be a slight chill in romantic matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 33, 42, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Relationship issues look likely, thanks to quite searching influences. Tensions arising out of misunderstandings or iffy communications can be kept to a minimum if you remain alert to such possibilities. Make sure that you also have all the facts and figures before you react! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 13, 28, 39, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mick Fleetwood, Michele Lee, Peter Weller, Jeff Beck, Joe Penny, Hut Stricklin, Pete Hamill

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

