These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Man did not weave the web of life, he is merely a strand in it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself. — Chief Seattle

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The rich would have to eat money if the poor did not provide food. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To put the world in order, we must first put the nation in order; to put the nation in order, we must put the family in order; to put the family in order, we must cultivate our personal life; and to cultivate our personal life, we must first set our hearts right.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with travel plans going awry, but at the same time with cash matters going very right! September is almost the exact opposite of August: money matters look iffy, while travel is favorable. October bodes extremely well for an emotional matter, and continuing the emotional theme, a revelation in November may have a positive result. From December the focus shifts to your career: opportunities may be hard to come by at first, but a go-getting spirit in January puts you on the right track again. February is the month when some of your best ideas will flood in. Channel your energies constructively in March. Holiday romances are likely in April, while May is great for home matters. Romance might be hard work in June!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day that is very likely to promise more than it can deliver when it comes to cosmic support for repairs and fixes. By the same token, it may not be a good idea to rely too much on your intuition over what may seem to be a clear communication in romantic matters: there is the potential for mixed signals! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 21, 33, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The overriding vibe will be very bubbly, but it is not likely to have much depth to it. It’s a day where you may want to avoid committing yourself to too much in general, since you could, after today, experience a change of heart over something that was previously settled or agreed! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The main vibe of the day may feel full of potential but there is a propensity to let certain opportunities slide. You may have less influence than you realize when it comes to negotiations and/or securing a second chance, although a more sensitive way with words could lead to something more! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 33, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The overriding mood for today is likely to feel a great deal less pressured than of late. There’s a certain playful vibe, which will help someone else see you in a new light too. However, you may not be able to let go of something that others regard as quite trivial or unimportant! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 29, 35, 41, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications in general are likely to get a boost from the amicable, if unreliable moon. Personal improvements are well-aspected enough. However, if someone behaves out of character for no visible reason, it might be best to wait before reacting. As an aside; keep romance light- hearted Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 18, 22, 39, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to the rather impulsive vibe, it may feel as though others are simply pushing their luck. That said; it’s not the best day to try and exert any control, since the timing isn’t right. It may be best for another day to address any of today’s irritating moments. The same could be said of romance! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 37, 42, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A marginally wild vibe is likely to have you over-indulging and/or over-estimating certain gains and results. While it’s likely to be a one-off day, you could over-stretch yourself enough to cause a pang of minor regret tomorrow. As an aside, a development in romance may make you sit up! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 17, 23, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is a slightly thoughtless vibe. Even water signs may succumb to this for a while. Tensions can be eased if you acknowledge other people’s views and opinions, and a little token/gesture of appreciation will help to reverse what could be a slightly negative view, particularly in matters of the heart! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 26, 34, 41, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A slight inclination to over-indulge may well extend throughout the entire day, thanks to the moon. That said; minor misunderstandings and crossed wires will be entirely avoidable if you’re more on the ball. As an aside, romantic developments may be uplifting, but short-lived! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 22, 38, 42, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a strong argument for sticking with a certain course of action today, since your ability to objectively assess a material/ practical matter will improve once the moon’s exuberance begins to recede. As an aside, it may be best to keep competitive inclinations in romance under wraps, too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 14, 27, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Your levels of emotional sensitivity are likely to dip, thanks to the fiery moon. You may be a little too focused on how others perceive you, although trying to impress others may be a matter of subtlety. In addition, you’ll perhaps need to listen to what is actually being said! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 28, 32, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Although it’s a day where you might need to think and act quickly, the rather impulsive vibe could encourage you to take this a little too far, especially in your day-to-day life. It may be better to take your time a little more and be slightly more guarded, especially when it comes to one unexpected choice! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 32, 44, 49

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Anna Paquin, Jennifer Lopez, Barry Bonds, Michael Richards, Laura Leighton, Paul Geary, Ruth Buzzi, Lynda Carter, Amelia Earhart

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Demi Lovato is working herself extremely hard right now to try and make sure that makes the most of her time in the spotlight. Her astrological chart suggests that she is actually quite a nervous person, so she will need to be careful not to make too many demands of herself!