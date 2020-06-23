These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Don’t live in a town where there are no doctors. — Jewish Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Your only obligation in any lifetime is to be true to yourself. Being true to anyone else or anything else is . . . impossible. — Richard Bach, from Illusions

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

What is good for the hive is good for the bee.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! This year will be a voyage of self discovery. The influence of Jupiter is likely to make you take up some new form of sporting activity early in the year. There is an opportunity at this time to combine new interests with a new romantic relationship. By the middle of the year you will also have started to express yourself in some creative medium such as painting or even sculpture. By the year’s end you will have learned a great deal about yourself, your talents and your goals. The only danger is that you may begin to focus too much on inward changes and not enough on external issues as the year progresses.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The general vibe is likely to be more constructive than of late. However, alongside this is a slight tendency to be a little less patient with others in general. You may need to demonstrate a little more sensitivity with regard to someone’s minor quandary, even if you don’t think it’s important! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 14, 21, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While the easier mood implies a carefree day, you may need to watch out for inattentive and/or thoughtless decisions. A potential risk, one that may involve an agreement or contract, may seem like a worthwhile opportunity, but there is no guarantee that this will yield the results you want! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 28, 35, 41, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day to follow common-sense. Avoid making any firm commitments if the conditions look a little iffy, as you may regret any promises you make. While there’s no indication of a direct consequence, it’s possible that you may have to backtrack in a couple of days. Being more straightforward may serve you better! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 34, 42, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The recently prickly vibe should give way to a more cooperative one quite quickly. It’s possible that a lingering obstacle on the material front will start to recede, leaving the way clear for specific improvements. Do be a little cautious when it comes to any ‘too-good- to-be-true’ offers, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 32, 39, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While today should be easier all round, do be aware that little glitches could emerge from out of nowhere. Don’t be too eager to ignore smaller problems or dismiss any little warning signs. Just bear in mind that there will be no firm guarantees that you’ll get exactly the results you want! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 25, 36, 43, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to receding influences you should be able to appreciate the scope for a little more leeway, especially when it comes to work situations. It’s possible that the vibe will allow one minor risk. In addition; communications could clarify an ongoing, confusing matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 24, 32, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s an easier day and the overall effect is likely to be a constructive move forward within a supportive context. That said; something minor but irritating may be playing on your mind. However; it’s a day where it will be prudent to keep strong opinions to yourself. If you do have to say something, keep it neutral! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 12, 28, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A mixed bag of aspects indicates a mixed day: the two key areas that perhaps require a watchful eye will be personal resources and new methods/approaches. Don’t take risks with cash and don’t automatically endorse any creative or original plans without checking what could go wrong! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 23, 27, 34, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Be aware of an AM/PM split. The afternoon’s less reliable vibe has the capacity to disguise or downplay any weak-spots when it comes to material and practical matters. With that in mind, be prepared to take on board sage advice and back track as and when required! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 32, 39, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s possible that today’s gentler vibe will clarify or explain one recent and particular obstruction. It may be that you have more control than you realize. That said; when it comes to the sort of discussions that require a little tact, it’s certainly a day to think before you speak! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 24, 31, 39

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It has the capacity to be a warm and amenable day, but you’re likely to overdo it on at least one front. By the same token, if you receive what seems like fabulous news early on, expect it to be adjusted to a more realistic level later on. Playing games on the emotional front should certainly be avoided! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 22, 26, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you may mistake the gentler vibe for a rather weak one and your approaches in general could be a little too guarded. You might need to make your position clear, since an under-reaction on your part could result in mixed messages or a classic misunderstanding! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 25, 31, 38, 45

