TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The universe is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper. — Eden Phillpotts

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The rich worry over their money, the poor over their bread. — Vietnamese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The object of the superior man is truth.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a clear- out; make sure you rise to the challenge. August will be the month to revisit an old issue or problem. September sees you saying the right thing at the right time over a work or school related matter, while October is the month to double-check travel plans. November sees your needs being put on hold, but you shouldn’t allow someone to make a habit of this. A party mood in December may require moderation, while romance in January may require all your spare energy! Mixed signals in February might confuse you, while new beginnings in March will need some staying power. April will be fabulous for romance, while May’s planets will favor travel!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s likely to be one of those days where you actually end up achieving less than you planned. Obstructive influences combine with a noticeable planetary shift to create all kinds of distractions: perhaps you’ll feel that someone needs your help, but maybe you’ll need to just step back! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 23, 31, 36, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A significant planetary change is likely to pave the way for a whole new attitude when it comes to fitness and health. It’s out with the fries and sodas, and in with the greens and mineral water. There is a happy medium, Aries: don’t be too hard on yourself. A little of what you fancy won’t hurt! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 34, 41, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It is not likely to be the greatest day of the week; planetary aspects and transits conspire to muddle matters and cloud issues. It could be that you’ll look for the answer in the wrong place, or that you’ll direct your attention in the wrong place! Focus is what is needed today! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 33, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today’s planetary changes should be regarded in the long term, rather than the short term. Consider taking up new creative and artistic pursuits, because further down the line you’re likely to enjoy a moment of success. Don’t let the lack of immediate results put you off from taking the plunge! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 28, 32, 35, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Friendships are about to become a little more intense, thanks to crucial planetary shifts. Changes to your group or a new face on the scene could create some ripples: perhaps you’ll react quite strongly to this change, but the planets suggest that you avoid snap judgments! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 22, 36, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Oh dear; today’s planets not only continue yesterday’s minor complacent approach, but they actually strengthen it. A string of negative influences and the planetary changes may have you trying to dump your workload onto others. Try to avoid this, Sagittarius, because as a strategy it will fail! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 19, 21, 30, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Home matters are likely to bubble up today. Outstanding chores or DIY projects that need doing should be dealt with before you start any new ones! Untidy or uncluttered rooms should be cleared before you begin redecorating. Don’t ignore the necessary, but boring groundwork! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 22, 35, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Today’s planetary transits get you thinking hard. It may be a case of going back to the drawing board, but if so, there should be a renewed sense of vigor and optimism. Self development, self-improvement and the deeper things in life are what will motivate you! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 27, 36, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications are about to tighten up and become highly efficient, thanks to planetary shifts. A new no-nonsense attitude will make short work of any minor problem, but beware of speaking your mind too bluntly today; sometimes people need the truth delivered to them in a gentle way! Today’s Numbers: 9, 19, 28, 31, 34, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Normally your intuition is on top form, but today it’s not likely to provide much guidance. Because your head will be in the clouds a little, you’re not so likely to recognize the moment where someone could do with a helping hand. Open communications will minimize the mixed-signals syndrome! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 24, 27, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The planets emphasize efficiency, routine and order. What this means for you is a financial overhaul; strict budgets and inflexible saving- plans may become more important from today; the notion of saving for that rainy day may provide security, but don’t dismiss the thought of an occasional treat! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 22, 26, 34, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s likely to be a challenging day: a string of clumsy influences and the planetary shifts will place pressure on your relationships in general. A thoughtless moment on your part could be the catalyst; it is wise to count to ten before speaking, and it would be prudent to keep strong opinions to yourself! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 27, 31, 38, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Slash, Marlon Wayans, Stacie Mistysyn, Woody Harrelson, Stephanie Seymour, Raymond Chandler, Arata Isozaki, Daniel Radcliffe, Charisma Carpenter

