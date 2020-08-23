These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Saddle your dreams afore you ride ’em. — Mary Webb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

What you give you get, ten times over. — Yoruba Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Indecisiveness breeds confusion.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! This could be a very important year for you and decisions that you make in the twelve months ahead could have far reaching consequences. This should not be a worrying prospect though as the planets indicate that you will be more confident in relying on your intuition to help you make the right decisions as the year progresses. It will be very important to keep an open mind on all sorts of issues that you may be facing over the course of the year ahead. If you can do this there will much to learn and much to enjoy. It will be important to be willing to take some risks in order to get the greatest rewards towards the end of the year!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A new face is destined to appear on the scene for you today, and this someone could turn out to be a good friend and confidante. This person will be almost your opposite: introverted, quiet, shy, and who tends to be fretful, but you’ll soon take them under your wing! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 23, 34, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 All people born under the sign of Taurus have a great love of status and position. Today you are in more need than usual of having your place in the order of things recognized by those around you. This should not be difficult as you are in sparkling form throughout the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 22, 30, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You might feel very tempted to deliver some home truths, but the planets are suggesting that you bite back your words until the challenging aspect from the moon shifts. The trouble is that you won’t be able to see the other person’s point just yet, so bide your time until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 34, 37, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 As perhaps the quietest of all the signs you can often find it very difficult to express exactly how you are feeling, especially when dealing with people whose characters are more extrovert than yours. However, the planets are giving you the confidence to finally speak up, so make sure you capitalize on the opportunity! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 26, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Something could make you feel a little fed up today, and it’s likely to do with the way you see things, or even that you’re feeling repressed by certain people around you. The need to express yourself should be respected, by you and certainly by others, so make sure you have your say! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 24, 38, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Romance is very definitely the order of the day for you right now. The moon combined with the other planets that are affecting you indicates there is every chance that tonight will be a night to remember. It may even be time for a seriously significant commitment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 22, 36, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 This is an excellent day for concluding any business transactions or putting into practice any major plans that have been at the back of your mind. The influence of Mercury on your sign means that you will be an excellent communicator both with others and in terms of understanding your own goals more clearly! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 23, 35, 41, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’ll seem blessed with a surge of invigorating energy at work today and your mind will be crystal clear. Less dynamic souls around you will most probably ask for your help. If you do help them make sure it’s because you want to and not because you’re hoping to make any personal gains! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 26, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Usually you are renowned for your sensible approach in all your dealings with those around you no matter how stressful the situation. Today you will have to work hard to maintain that calm temper. Someone in the workplace or the home will be working hard to try and unsettle you; the best response is to laugh it off! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 21, 36, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Planetary influences are pushing you towards a large scale review of your position in life and your future goals. This is especially true of your emotional life as you have some key decisions to make in this area. A very good friend will be able to offer some wise words later on in the day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 22, 26, 34, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 We all have ‘bad hair’ days, and today it’ll be your turn. An inexplicable slump in your self esteem can be blamed on the planets, but later in the day you’ll get a chance to lift your spirits at either work or home. No matter how badly the day seems to start just remember it will get much better! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 23, 24, 33, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is a danger that a change in your mood will impact on your day. Quite simply you are likely to try and take over. You may be absolutely convinced that you know best, but you may need to brace yourself for some negative reactions if you do decide to intervene or get involved! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 18, 23, 34, 49

Famous people born on your birthday include: Kobe Bryant, Nicole Bobek, Jay Mohr, Rick Springfield, River Phoenix, Shelley Long, Barbara Eden

Rita Ora has moved from singing to TV presenting and given the nature of the show she is on this suggests that she may be already approaching the end of her celebrity career. The planets certainly suggest some quiet times ahead!