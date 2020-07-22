These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

It is one of the commonest of mistakes to consider that the limit of our power of perception is also the limit of all there is to perceive. — C. W. Leadbeater

A rich man has no need of character. — Hebrew Proverb

Mend the pen only after the sheep are all gone.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a focus on romance; you might need to put your foot down, but refreshing influences in September should put things right again. Overspending in November may be a problem; perhaps you’ll need to resist those fabulous buys. The need for self discipline lingers into December: ease up on the partying. Someone who’s been difficult won’t do themselves many favors in January, while February is all about a new friendship. Passions sizzle in March, while the planets are fabulous for cash matters in April. Someone could prove to be confusing in May, while June is great for travel!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s perhaps a day to enjoy the easier, if impulsive vibe. However; do keep one eye open for any minor but unexpected developments, since there may be a brief opening of some kind. It’s certainly not a day to ignore something that has the potential to be quite significant! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 25, 36, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A slightly erratic vibe could create very slight discord in your work- based relationships. You may feel that someone is perhaps being a little too careless or possibly even offhand. That said; while it’s not a great day to correct others, it may actually benefit you directly to bide your time for a day or two! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 28, 33, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You might start off feeling as though you can deal with anything, but it’s the sort of day where you could leave yourself a little open to misinterpretation. It’s possible that a tricky or time-consuming request could eat into your time and it may be quite difficult to backpedal from this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 18, 29, 33, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The impulsive vibe indicates a need to keep your feet on the ground, especially with regard to your daily routine. A specific problem is not likely to go away by itself, but don’t be tempted to take the most obvious route. The more adventurous approaches could work, if luck goes your way! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 25, 37, 41, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While it seems to be a day primed for bold and daring decisions, do be aware that today’s impetuous vibe will be replaced with a much more down-to-earth one after a few days. Even if a risk strikes you as an attractive option, do take some time to consider all angles! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 32, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may sense that there’s a slightly competitive edge between you and other outspoken or forward thinking personalities from the start. You may feel driven to achieve almost to the exclusion of all else. Success looks likely, but don’t let a slight rift with colleagues develop! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 28, 34, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a highly optimistic vibe you’ll be absolutely in the right frame of mind for a productive day. That said; there is the potential for minor tensions with a rather blunt type. A misunderstanding may develop out of nowhere; if so, you should aim to resolve this fairly quickly! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 27, 33, 38, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The general emphasis is likely to shift to practical and material matters. Issues revolving directly around cash could crop up too. While the work front is likely to provide some interesting moments, you may need to be subtly proactive and raise your profile with a little discretion! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 26, 32, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a lighter, easier day all round, although most Archers may notice a slight decrease in motivation levels, especially when it comes to personal goals and aims. It’s certainly a day for erring on the side of caution and staying within your limits. In addition; verbal exchanges may be a little unreliable! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 21, 30, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The recently driven vibe will begin to ease. That said; don’t let work- related opportunities drift by, because they may not crop up again anytime soon, and should be taken seriously. You, along with several other signs, may need to resist an inclination to take the easiest route for today! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 25, 33, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A gentle exchange on the emotional front may lift your mood, and a recent error should ease significantly. There is one downside and that is a tendency to presume that there are no constraints or limits when it comes to a very new development and/or a change of heart! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 22, 31, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A bright and breezy, get-up-and-go kind of vibe will make this a great day to anticipate new and upcoming career based opportunities. That said; you might want to reserve some spare time so you can deal with a possibly unexpected reaction. It could be that an impulsive type gives you food for thought! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 32, 36, 41

