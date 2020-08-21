These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is a tough proposition, and the first hundred years are the hardest. — Wilson Mizner

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

What the heart thinks, the tongue speaks. — Romanian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you must play, decide on three things at the start: the rules of he game, the stakes, and the quitting time.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a rather laid-back approach to work or school and to your finances, but incredibly it seems that you’ll get away with it, aside from a slight dip in your cash levels in mid November. December sees a dramatic change: a competitive streak should serve you well when it comes to ambitions and future plans. This is borne out by the post New Year planets, which indicate some positive changes. Romantically though, there may be several false starts throughout the spring. You may face a minor disappointment in love, but perhaps there’ll be a tendency for you to nurture unfeasibly high expectations right up until the summer, after which there will be an intense period when it comes to work or study!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a generally vibrant day, where choices and options will seem to open up, as you’ll suddenly find inspiration from a chance moment or event. You might be tempted to opt for the less conventional routes and approaches, but go easy; the current boost is likely to be a short- lasting one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 11, 26, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’re likely to be in quite a lively mood, but this may lead to some tensions later. You may be feeling the need to throw yourself headlong into whatever challenges come your way. All that said; don’t go actively searching for glitches to fix, and curb blunt responses! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 23, 27, 39, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a hint of stagnation in the lunar line-up, although you may not actually notice this. Fiery influences are likely to focus both your thoughts and your energies when it comes to one specific key area of your life. However; it may be a case that you’re looking back too much instead of forward! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 24, 36, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re likely to feel in a more spontaneous mood and keen to make the most of the weekend. However, it’s a day where one ongoing or continuous responsibility could shift slightly and an unexpected change could develop as a result. A plan may need to be reviewed somewhat! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 33, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 If possible, try to moderate a slightly carefree attitude, since it may encourage a rather lax approach. Specifically; don’t ignore an outstanding obligation. If someone is depending on you for results or support then make sure that you deliver. In addition; a propensity to go a little too far could also include spending money! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 32, 36, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where there is a highly optimistic vibe buzzing about. However, it is possible that an inflexible approach will undermine the day’s potential. Someone you perceive as a little obstinate could irk you, but don’t dismiss this person: there could be more to this than meets the eye! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 28, 33, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The moon will add plenty of sparkle but at the same time this may affect an ability to be objective. Big gestures and grand claims may need to be trimmed down to a more realistic level. If you made one or two errors earlier in the week, then the consequences may well crop up again! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 34, 41, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may feel obliged to tie up any loose-ends from the previous few days. The fiery vibe will increase your willpower, but do aim to maintain a harmonious vibe by ignoring the things that aren’t really relevant anyway. If someone gets under your skin, don’t engage with it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 38, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Although the mood will feel relaxed, there may be a marginal edge to the general vibe. There is a slight tendency to be a little materialistic. If you can channel the fiery vibe, then it could give way to a minor opportunity. The key word is if, since short term distractions are likely! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 32, 36, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may need to try and contain a marginally self-serving vibe when it comes to your approach in general. Most Goats may be particularly susceptible to a subtly empowering vibe, and there is a slight indication that a clash of wills could develop out of nowhere and from nothing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 26, 31, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A generally upbeat start to the day has the capacity to offer a pleasant environment in which to relax and unwind. That said; there’s a slight propensity to be a little careless particularly when it comes to vague or incomplete incoming news. It’ll be best not to assume too much! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 27, 34, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you can resist a slight tendency to dig your heels in for the sake of it, then it needn’t be a draining day. A more flexible approach on your part could work to your advantage. When it comes to a specific matter or issue still hanging in the air, it’ll be easier to open up the communication lines! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 31, 38, 43

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Kim Cattrall, Carrie-Anne Moss, Clarence Williams III, Alicia Witt, Wilt Chamberlain, Kenny Rogers, Count Basie

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Rebel Wilson is a truly talented actress who has not yet been given the roles that she deserves. However, the planets suggest that some good news may be on the way allowing Rebel to move towards more serious movies!