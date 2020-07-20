These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Everyone has a talent. What is rare is the courage to follow the talent to the dark place where it leads. — Erica Jong

A razor may be sharper than an ax, but it cannot cut wood. — African(Annang) Proverb

If you wish to know the mind of a man, listen to his words.

Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a chance to generate some extra bucks, but you’ll need to guard against being overly materialistic! May will bring a couple of planetary oppositions, creating a couple of tricky choices in terms of work or school, but the planets indicate that you’ll be guided into the right choice! The summer sees you juggling key areas of your life, but a promotion or possible reward will be worth it! The planetary positions in the fall will concentrate more on your personal relationships, with the call for a mellower approach! December will require a revised approach to your cash-flow; just recheck your budget for all those gifts you’re planning to buy!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An aloof undercurrent is likely to have more of an impact than you realize. Personal interactions are not well aspected and work-based discussions may not go as smoothly as you’d like. You may well assume that a methodical strategy is all you need to get past one specific matter. However, this may not be the case! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 25, 32, 37, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to a marginally tense undercurrent you may find that you tend to restrict and limit yourself a little too much. While your sign usually adheres to the rules and regulations, it’s possibly a day to perhaps tweak them slightly, but without taking yourself out of your comfort zone! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 21, 30, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While today may promise to deliver a rather gentle and warm vibe, it could turn out to be a slightly edgy day. Crossed wires and mixed messages will be likely. Additionally; do take extra care you don’t engineer something that has the capacity to backfire in a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 33, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The airy moon suggests that in order to keep your options as open as possible, you might be tempted to adopt too many strategies and back-up plans. However, such tactics could rebound. By the same token, be careful with verbal agreements, particularly if finances are involved! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 29, 38, 41, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There are likely to be a few distractions to deal with. A choice between an ongoing commitment and a developing matter that opens up a new path might not be all that it seems. Attention to detail is far more likely to pay off and possibly steer you away from a poor decision! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 34, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Unusually for a diligent Virgo, you could find that you drift into quite a complacent frame of mind. A tendency to dismiss certain comments or developments could rebound at a later date. By the same token, a minor misunderstanding, most likely with a friend rather than a work colleague, could cause a slight blip! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 20, 25, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today is definitely not a day for spontaneity or snap decisions. Whatever options need to be considered, it is important that they are all carefully thought through before you commit yourself. Don’t let well-meaning but overly enthusiastic types make snap decisions on your behalf, either! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 33, 42, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slightly edgy mood should be blamed on the Venus/moon mix rather than on any specific individual. Try to recognize what the day has to offer, rather than focusing on what may be lacking. That said; you’ll have a lower tolerance for distractions and interruptions, so if possible, avoid team-work! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 23, 29, 36, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Try not to read too much into too little when it comes to potential romances and interesting people. New encounters could come across as something that will develop, but you may need to resist a tendency to say too much too soon. Keep things light and breezy for an easier day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 28, 34, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The Mercury/moon combination could have a bit of a negative impact, especially where communications and dialogue are concerned. Being honest and direct is a good tactic; however, if sensitivity is lacking, you may come across as rather frosty. Let common sense guide you! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 28, 37, 42, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Your energy levels are likely to be high, but you could misdirect them. It’s possible that one little smattering of poor luck and/or mistiming will be enough to push you back in the right direction again. However, you may need to know when to quit while you’re ahead! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 23, 29, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where slowing down may actually help you to get more done. You may think that you’re working steadily and you may not even realize that you’re operating at a rushed pace, but others are likely to. Attention to detail is far more likely to secure concrete, indisputable results! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 32, 38, 43

Famous people born on your birthday include: Reed Diamond, Diana Rigg, Natalie Wood, Tantoo Cardinal, Dean Winters, Carlos Santana, Kim Carnes, Elizabeth Dole, Geovanna Amati, Chris Cornell

Having experienced huge success as the singer with the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie is now trying her hand at a solo career. Unfortunately, the planets indicate that all will not go as she had hoped!