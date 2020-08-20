These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

never measure the height of a mountain, until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was. — Dag Hammarjskold

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

What may be done at any time will be done at no time. — Scottish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who would rise in the world should veil his ambition with the forms of humanity.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need to fine-tune your finances, but maintaining a balanced approach may be quite a challenge through the months leading up to Christmas. Extravagant influences could eat away at your money; have you over investing in romance, and encourage you to neglect work or school. The New Year thankfully brings a little stability and cash, but romance could still be a little iffy: perhaps you’ll need to listen to what your friends say about a new love interest, because again you could find that you’re investing your energies in the wrong place! The late spring and early summer will be the best time for love, while the start of fall heralds a new phase in terms of work or school!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not a bad day at all, but you may be inclined to misinterpret a neutral response or answer as a very positive reaction. There’s perhaps a tendency to develop selective hearing too. The reality of the matter may be something that you don’t really want to admit or concede yet! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 23, 26, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s not the best day for emotional decisions, since the morning’s warmer influences may clash with the afternoon’s slightly chillier vibe. An element of uncertainty on your part may confuse matters further and you could end up painting yourself into a corner with regard to a new agreement! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 25, 36, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A surge of concentration in the earlier hours should help you deal with a couple of overdue matters or looming deadlines. It’s the sort of day where you somehow manage to achieve at the last minute. Some flattering attention may brighten your afternoon, but don’t read more into the comment than is intended! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 32, 39, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The afternoon’s rather fiery vibe may actually feel a little restrictive for some water signs, since it may well feel as though problems develop, no matter what you do. That said; a desire to keep everything peaceful and quiet may well prevent you from making the most of the day! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 23, 34, 37, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Revitalized influences this afternoon will bring in a breath of fresh air. What may have been a slight battle or the center of some disagreement is very likely to peter out later in the day. The only note of caution is that new and developing decisions might be a little harder to stick with! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 16, 24, 39, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 After a relatively placid morning, the afternoon could turn slightly fraught. A lack of support could cause a little tension. It’s possible that there may be conditions attached to offers of help, and you may feel as though you can’t object. The feeling that you need to make up for something could be the root cause of this! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 26, 37, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s certainly the capacity for making the very best of a less than positive starting point, although there is a slight ‘what will be, will be’ attitude to overcome. If you want to make the most of a potentially smoldering afternoon, then his is a day that is likely to require a little more oomph in the earlier hours! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 31, 35, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The afternoon’s lighter-hearted vibe will offer an overdue lift, if you let it, and a welcome break in your routine could reverse any feelings of stagnation or sluggishness. All that said; what could hold you back is a slight tendency to search for concealed and meanings to trivial exchanges! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 25, 31, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a subtle theme of static versus active in the planets. It is certainly possible that you get a chance to make a good impression earlier in the day. However; it may be that there’s something you need to take a little more seriously. Do avoid being dismissive or evasive when it comes to accepting responsibility! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 18, 26, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a slight mix of efficiency and a twinge of anxiety. By the afternoon, it may become apparent that quick-fix solutions have a down- side! If you need to take a slight risk, the odds may not be in your favor. Don’t make any snap decisions, and give yourself some room to manoeuver! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 22, 25, 34, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a definite sense of progress to be made with a work-based relationship. However; incoming information may well change over the course of the day. What you hear in the morning may not necessarily remain consistent in the afternoon. It may not be in your best interests to rush through a specific process! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 13, 24, 38, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where the most obvious routes and steps aren’t necessarily the best ones. It’s possible that a forgotten obligation could resurface out of the blue and you may need to readjust your approach. In addition; an unexpected admission could take you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 23, 26, 32, 44

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Bree Miller, Al Roker, Fred Durst, James Marsters, Connie Chung, Courtney Gibbs, Isaac Hayes, Robert Plant

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Matt Damon continues to wow his fans as Jason Bourne and the latest movie has already taken the top spot at the box office. However, the planets tell us that there is some even more exciting news on the way for Matt!