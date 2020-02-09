These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Don’t use time or words carelessly. Neither can be retrieved. — Anonymous

When you go to buy, use your eyes, not your ears. — Czech Proverb

Necessity brings strength and perseverance.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you feeling rather put upon. Work or school will absorb your energies after September; by the beginning of November there will be some fabulous opportunities, but only after an awful lot of effort, which will require some grim determination. The beginning of February could prove to be a challenging time, as a stubborn friend, most likely an earth sign, makes too many demands on your time. If you talk through your concerns with this person you’ll find that they’re feeling insecure. Throughout the spring you’ll need to remember to open up a little more. Romance looks set to take off around June; whether you meet someone at one of the many summer parties, or whether you meet them somewhere less obviously romantic it’s likely to be a passionate fling!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you’re likely to feel more in control than of late, but it might not be wise to ignore a slight nagging feeling. Something forgotten or dismissed fairly recently may well resurface. The planets suggest that this may revolve around an everyday, routine matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 28, 33, 37, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It will be an excellent day for tying up any loose ends or meeting any outstanding deadlines. A controlled burst of efficiency will get you motivated right from the start and will keep you going, but do set time limits; otherwise you could find that one thing develops to another! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 17, 25, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Lunar aspects may well encourage a slower pace on a day that requires a little more vigor. That said; it may be best not to start something, unless you know you can remain in control to the finish, since beneath the seemingly supportive vibe is a slightly stodgy resistance that will be hard to navigate! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 28, 34, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may well be an easier feel about practical and work-based matters, thanks to a far less pressured vibe. Since it’s a day where you have the capacity to achieve good results, even at the last minute, don’t worry too much. As an aside; it may be wise to ignore a casual comment of possible criticism! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A more thoughtful vibe may slow the pace, but this slower pace may enable a little breathing space. You may have been unaware of some minor tension around you, or you may have missed certain signs of strain. If so, then use the day to make the necessary corrections and adjustments! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 28, 33, 38, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A surge of controlled and manageable energy should help you deal with a couple of overdue matters. That said; there’s a propensity to underestimate a temporary or minor problem. If something minor crops up unexpectedly, deal with it swiftly to prevent it from developing further! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 27, 33, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A more realistic vibe is likely to descend. With that in mind, it’s perhaps not a day to continue any grand plans that you may have made in the last couple of days without doing a few checks first. As an aside: if someone keeps trying to plug away at old matters or won’t let something drop, then don’t get drawn in! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 23, 35, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An intense vibe may well revive a personal and/or emotional matter temporarily. Regard it as a second chance to clear the air once and for all, rather than as a time-consuming interruption. As an aside; if a very faint control issue continues to linger, don’t engage with it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 29, 38, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s an odd day. Although the pressure is likely to ease significantly, you could find that you start actively searching for new problems to fill any gaps. You may need to adjust to a slower pace. Watch out for making split-second decisions, which may well lead into extra work on the career front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 29, 33, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There could be a very minor trace of regret over a recent decision. If so, then use today’s gentler vibe to correct it. There’s a secondary issue, which may even be connected to the first and that is a need for a little common sense. Something you hear may not be entirely accurate! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 27, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A marginally fretful vibe could have you feeling slightly swamped by too many loose ends, and a slightly chilly undercurrent indicates a need to alter your approach when it comes to relationships in general. You should perhaps avoid getting entangled in intense emotional dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 21, 30, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 How the day turns out will depend on where your focus is. If you find that you’re battling against a rather obstructive vibe, then it may be useful to identify quite specifically what is causing this sense of obstruction. A recent plan or scheme may be muddying the waters and it may require a simple fix! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 24, 28, 33

Famous people born on your birthday include: Erin Hershey, Salma Hayek, Lennox Lewis, Jimmy Connors, Mark Harmon, Terry Bradshaw, Keanu Reeves

Channing Tatum has not been in the news a huge amount lately thanks to the pressures of parenthood. However, the planets tell us that we will be seeing a whole lot more of him soon!