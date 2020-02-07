These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When it is dark enough, you can see the stars. — Charles A. Beard

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Ignorance is bliss. — American Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Lust and greed have no limit.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on quite a serious note, as romance undergoes a significant development, but you may have to wait until mid July before you get the result you want. August is very family focused, while September is a good time to regain some independence. Work related opportunities in October will bear fruit in November. December could see romance creating minor tensions: perhaps you’ll need to mull over a complicated matter. The New Year is work-focused and is all about branching out: a new career is in the stars, while spring’s planets indicate a change of scene. April appears to divulge a secret, but don’t be fooled, and don’t act on it, because mid May’s influences will reveal the full story!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is a tendency to come across as slightly judgmental or harsh. However; the root cause of this could be that you experience a burst of temporary insecurity: it could be that you begin to second-guess a previously confident decision. Give yourself a couple of days before undoing or reversing anything! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 26, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You should be able to resist the rather fickle vibe to an extent. That said; something from earlier in the week may resurface long enough to give you cause to stop and think. This is likely to be connected to material and practical matters. Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 12, 29, 32, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Dithery influences will give rise to flitting tensions: just as one problem is sorted another may develop. Keep your wits about you; assume a steady pace, and don’t get rattled by something said or hinted. Remember that it’s not just you having an unpredictable and rather unsatisfying day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 33, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A Jupiter/moon combination suggests that you’ll feel at odds with yourself, and possibly everyone around you. You’re likely to feel as though people around you are being overly controlling, or that your options are being limited by other people’s choices. It’s perhaps a question of patient communication! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 15, 22, 26, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communication, in various forms, is likely to feature at some point. Incoming information may well over-exaggerate a particular perspective; it could present something as either one-hundred percent positive or negative. Don’t assume, however, that there is no middle ground! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 34, 37, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The day hinges on whether you are able to shake off a slight moodiness that will be apparent for most of the day. A glum vibe may complicate what is essentially a simple matter. If you’re tempted to throw in the towel, just wait until tomorrow at the very least before deciding anything! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 38, 42, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Tense influences have the capacity to stir up old issues. There’s a tendency for many signs to overreact or react with disproportionate sensitivity to something quite minor. When it comes to a possible stalemate, it may be best to meet others halfway. It may be a question of balance and getting the timing right, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 19, 23, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A rather anxious vibe, courtesy of the Jupiter/moon mix, is likely to be doubly inconvenient. Something that you perhaps had to postpone earlier will almost certainly find its way back to you today, but quite possibly with tougher limits or conditions applied. Unfortunately it’s a day to get through! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 31, 38, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A rather irritable and critical vibe is likely to put a strain on the start of the weekend. If you try and divide your time between too many different things, then you’re not so likely to dazzle and impress others. It’s a day where announcing good intentions will not be enough to carry you through! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 22, 35, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A prickly vibe may seem to materialize out of nowhere. You may need to guard against being slightly too critical with others in your immediate circle. You may also need to take steps to reverse a rather stubborn mood too. It’s definitely not a day to try and exert too much control or influence over others! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 19, 26, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Concentration lapses are likely and there will be times where you seem to be easily side-tracked. Too much attention to detail will be one possible pitfall, while focusing too much on a lesser issue may be another. It’s possible that you’ll be easily distracted so that you don’t feel you have to address a specific matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 30, 41, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Your plans will be well thought out, but thanks to a challenging Jupiter/moon mix you could have difficulty sticking to them. Practical or work related matters may well be interrupted by intermittent doubt or moments of hesitation. It’s a day to be a little more decisive! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 16, 24, 37, 43

