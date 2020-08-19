These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We cannot become what we need to be by remaining what we are. — Max DuPree

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children. — Haida Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To live long and well, employ moderation.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need to exert extra energy at work or school: ignore minor distractions to concentrate on what’s important! October may be a little too calm for your liking, but November brings useful and sometimes lucky opportunities: a setback at work or school should prove to work in your favor. December and January focus on romance: a trust issue can be resolved if both sides are prepared to listen. A good deed in February is likely to have a brilliant knock-on effect, but March could be a challenging month: a more moderate approach to success is the way to go. An awkward friend in May will require your patience, while work or school will benefit from a bold approach in June

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary mixes may well stir up slight tensions in romance. This could cause a few ripples for singles, but whether you’re in an established relationship or whether you meet someone new, it’s possible that you are not going to see eye-to-eye with someone. Don’t engage with trivial details! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 27, 34, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If there’s a slight let-down from a friend or a minor disappointment, then try to blame the circumstances rather than the individual. By the same token; if romance seems a little complicated, then wait until after today to resolve it, since a prickly Venus/moon mix could make things a little too intense! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 42, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The Venus/moon mix may feel a little obstructive, but it may well function like a safety valve, particularly when it comes to matters of the heart. There may be more than one moment of haste or recklessness to avoid. Being more realistic will make all the difference! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 25, 29, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The moon will exert a rather unsettling influence on emotional matters in general for a few signs, including yours. Vague information could be connected to a development that occurred earlier in the week. It may help to check that there is nothing you’ve forgotten in your recent exchanges! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 23, 32, 37, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You could find yourself zooming in on quite trivial developments when it comes to work matters. There’s possibly a hint of having second thoughts over a recent decision or result. All that said; a terse Venus/moon mix suggests that romance, rather than work, is the reason for a subtle discontent! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 31, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The acute sensitivity often associated with your sign is not going to serve you too well, particularly when it comes to emotional matters. If a lingering or recent matter emerges out of the blue then deal with it first before trying to figure out how it happened. Don’t be surprised if you receive a belated apology, either! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 26, 33, 36, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Minor disagreements over nothing are likely to have you feeling rather drained. Perhaps the problem is an underlying factor that hasn’t yet been aired or discussed. However, it’s not the greatest day for important or intense dialogue, especially when it comes to romantic matters! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 14, 29, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You could find that romance turns a little unpredictable. Specifically, you could find that you’re a little clumsy when it comes to romantic interactions, since the Venus/moon mix may bring extra confusion to an ongoing issue. It’s not a day to seek or deliver reassurance over a particular matter! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 28, 34, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a niggling kind of day on the romance front, and work looks set to introduce some time-consuming hassles. Trying to get through to others might prove to be tricky. That said; although progress may seem slow, don’t write off an exchange the moment it happens! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 33, 38, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You might find that you need to handle matters of the heart with care, and don’t allow your expectations to dictate too much. The planets are suggesting that you may want to postpone any romantic interludes until after tomorrow, which may bring in a realization or two! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 19, 26, 35, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A hyper-sensitive mood may settle briefly. Play to your particular strengths: intuition and hindsight will be at their peak. Learn from previous mistakes if you find yourself in a position that’s quite familiar. Otherwise you could miss something of importance in a chance comment! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 22, 31, 38, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Platonic relationships will be reliable, but romantic ones less so, thanks to the Venus/moon mix. Sensitive influences may well have you going overboard a little. Perhaps you’ll feel a need to really clear the air over a matter that may have been simmering away. However; you may come across as trying too hard! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 26, 29, 34, 48

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Lil” Romeo, LeAnn Womack, John Stamos, Adam Arkin, Lee Ann Womack, Diana Muldaur, Lil” Romeo, Gerald McRaney, Bill Clinton, Jill St. John, Tipper Gore

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

She certainly doesn’t need the money, but the planetary signs suggest that Madonna is about to have another attempt at acting. This is likely to be a bad idea on a number of levels!