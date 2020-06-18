These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Follow your bliss, and doors will open where there were no doors before. — Joseph Campbell

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

All sunshine makes the desert. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The tide must reach its lowest before it turns.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with an unexpected trip to somewhere new! Take stock in August; this will be a good month to start planning your year ahead. September’s planets see the focus swing to the home: a new phase at work or school is likely, while October presents an opportunity to take up a new and interesting challenge! November looks great for romance, but don’t forget your friends around this time! The New Year will introduce a little adventure, while February is the month to show your caring side. March is potentially sizzling; singles can anticipate a great change, but April could confuse one particular relationship. May is great for cash matters!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 If you can hold onto the fact that today is not the best day to implement a whole bunch of changes, then you will avoid the worst of the planetary clashes. You may have visions of how to improve your life, or other people’s lives, but as with a couple of other signs you too need to step back! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 27, 33, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today’s intense planetary aspects are creating unnecessary drama for a lot of signs; for you this is likely to impact on romance. Address an issue sooner rather than later, but do it gently and sensitively! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Everything points to the distinct possibility that you’ll be on the wrong track today. Be healthily skeptical when it comes to communications, because something you hear may not be entirely accurate or fair. The fact that you’ll tend to have a-glass-half-empty approach won’t help! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 25, 32, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Work matters could create some minor stresses today: perhaps there is a disagreement on how to progress, or how to resolve a problem. The trouble is, you won’t be in the mood for team-work, and you’re won’t have much patience for ditherers either. You may have all the right answers, but today is not the day to announce that! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 28, 33, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Don’t make blasé or offhand promises, especially this evening. Pesky planetary clashes could create a kind of blundering day, where good intentions backfire. If you want to extend a helping hand, you should first double-check whether you’re actually able to deliver the goods! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 35, 42, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is possible that you’ll see drama where there is none; you’ll be inclined to read too much into a comment, or that you’ll be quick to take offense. A spot of soothing meditation in the morning will get you through a prickly day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 36, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A contradictory mix of aspects and influences suggests that you’ll be hard to please today. You won’t want to feel hemmed in, but you won’t want to feel ignored either. You may want some space, but you won’t want to feel alone! Bear in mind that it’s the planets making you feel this! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 23, 35, 39, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A low-level sense of dissatisfaction, or even resentment, could have you searching for some little pick-me-ups at the mall. Perhaps someone is being a little judgmental or negative. However, as great as it is to shop, you would be better off addressing the problem! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 20, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may need to be a little more sensitive to others. The qualities that will get you through a prickly day are: kindness, consideration, and selflessness. Being aware of how others may be feeling is important. Being dismissive won’t help! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 29, 37, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Awkward planetary influences are likely to cloud emotional issues. It’s a day to maintain some self-discipline: avoid emotional entanglements and invest your energies into work or into practical matters in the home instead, but that may be easier said than done. The evening is best spent chilling by yourself! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 27, 32, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Yesterday’s fiery zest is likely to give way to thin-skinned sensitivity today. Comments that you’d normally brush off with a laugh may cause you minor stress. The trick is to remember that you’ll perhaps overreact to what is nothing more than good-humored banter! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 38, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’ll need to navigate some unruly influences today. You may be absolutely convinced that you’re in the right today; you may even feel that you have your finger on the pulse when it comes to a thorny matter, but the planets are suggesting that you’ll need to take a step back! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 37, 42

