Everyone takes the limits of his own vision for the limits of the world. — Arthur Schopenhauer

A poor man who takes a rich wife has a ruler, not a wife. — Greek Proverb

A gem cannot be polished without friction, nor a man perfected without trials.

Happy Birthday! If there was a key word for the year ahead it would be opportunity. On all sorts of fronts this year there are chances for you to make new and positive changes in your life. Towards the middle of the year you will be able to develop your natural talents in a way that will impress your friends and may even generate some press attention! Financially, the final third of the year will lead to some significant opportunities to boost your savings. Romantically this is an excellent year, although the emphasis is more likely to be on cuddles than passion, you should end the year feeling that the future is extremely rosy.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Watery lunar influences in the morning may bring a touch of insecurity or anxiety when it comes to material and practical matters. The afternoon, by contrast, is likely to be more supportive, so be careful how you approach a particular problem with someone: don’t block their efforts to help you! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 14, 22, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The planets are suggesting that a slump in your mood may well be prompted by a niggling practical matter or career-based issue. Options may seem as though they’re shrinking rather than expanding and there could be a slightly pessimistic outlook bringing you down further. This is only temporary! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 18, 21, 34, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s the sort of day where you can probably get away with working on or tending to one specific thing, be it a personal project or a work- related matter. You’ll have buckets of concentration and a pretty low tolerance for distractions and interruptions, so if possible, avoid team-work! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 28, 33, 37, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day that you can shape and decide: yesterday’s pressures should ease significantly, but like a couple of other signs, you could decide to invest your energy getting to the bottom of a problem or issue that’s been puzzling you for some time. It depends on how much it’s been bugging you! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 27, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It is looking like it’s going to be a demanding day for you, with the focus on stress at work or school thanks to the influence of the sun/moon aspect, which will make you ultra sensitive to other people. However, someone nearby will be able to offer a shoulder to lean on, which will turn out to be a real blessing! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 24, 38, 42, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A slightly edgy mood should be blamed on the chilly sun/moon combination rather than on any specific individual. Try to recognize what the day has to offer, rather than focusing on what may be lacking. It is possible that you’re relying a little too much on someone else’s approval! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 23, 29, 36, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a late-appearing sun/moon aspect you may need to avoid taking on too much responsibility on the work/school front. Dazzling displays of efficiency may not go according to plan. Avoid carrying any load for others too. If you want to impress those who matter, then stick to what you know! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 24, 32, 37, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you’ll have the foresight to recognize what needs doing and you’ll have the necessary discipline to see something through too. What you may be lacking is patience with colleagues and associates. Don’t let a sense of power or self-importance go to your head! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 22, 31, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It could be one of those days where nothing really goes exactly right, despite your good intentions. There is a distinct inclination to be lacking in gratitude and some people may come across as offhand. Don’t let other people’s selfish or unreasonable behavior impact on your day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 28, 33, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 An associate or colleague is likely to make you think about the more important things in life. It’s possible that you’re starting to feel dissatisfied with your life outside of the work/school arena. Talk things over with a grounded friend to help clarify what exactly is missing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 25, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A certain frame of mind is likely to govern your actions. Your ambitions may well kick into overdrive on the work front, and in terms of romance you won’t settle for second best. All that said; it may be that you’ll set exacting standards and as such, be very hard to please! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 34, 41, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’re likely to be rather inflexible, and others may find you a little hard to work with. It is more than possible that you’ll regard a development on the work front in the wrong light. It’ll certainly help if you can distinguish between unconstructive criticism and useful instruction! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 29, 32, 35, 43

Famous people born on your birthday include: Vin Diesel, Elizabeth McGovern, Jensen Buchanan, Martha Reeves, Hume Cronyn, John Glenn, James Brolin, Nelson Mandela

