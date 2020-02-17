These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The reverse side also has a reverse side. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Pleasures are transient, honors are immortal. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not have each foot on a different boat.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a quiet note; too quiet, in fact. The temptation to spend some extra cash should be resisted! September is the month where you’ll probably overspend, but October introduces a very dithery mood when it comes to cash. Opportunities to boost your income might not be as prestigious as you’d like! December starts on a hectic note, but soon settles, perhaps too much, because the weeks after New Year could seem quite flat! May is likely to be a complicated month: you’ll need to step out of the limelight to make the most of the planets. Being reliable and proving that you can be trusted pays dividends!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A marginally more impulsive approach is likely to make short work of the more mundane tasks, while a little spontaneity on your part might pave the way to a couple of one-off opportunities. However, the stress of taking a minor risk could leave a very slightly sour imprint on the day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 26, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The improving vibe brings a slight catch: that is – you may miss some advantageous news. Do pay attention to what is being said: incoming information may be patchy and therefore easily misinterpreted. If you do miss something, you may get another chance in a few days’ time! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 18, 21, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It could seem as though a Jupiter/moon mix will pave the way for some minor problems, which in turn could test your patience. However, there could be a genuinely positive angle to these small blunders and glitches. You may need to find a way to get around a moment of carelessness, though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 27, 38, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Romance may look interesting, but do be aware of the marginally volatile vibe. It may even be best to accept certain comments at face value, since there’s a chance of a brief, whirlwind encounter, which may not develop into anything. It’s a day to enjoy if you don’t over- invest in casual exchanges! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 24, 29, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Yesterday’s demanding vibe should start to disperse. There’s a fairly impulsive vibe about the day, but unlike most signs you may need to work a little harder in order to access it. What you may also need to watch out for is dwindling will-power when it comes to financial transactions! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 24, 34, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s the sort of day where whatever may seem to drop in your lap will require a certain amount of concentration. While support and communications will be working in your favor, you may need to pay attention to the smaller details: do make sure that your facts and figures numbers add up the way they should! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 29, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a lot to be said for being cautiously adaptable on the work/career front. It’s a day that could potentially be a very constructive one, if you don’t waste the opportunities. Looking forward instead of backward may help you to zone in constructively on a lingering matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 27, 39, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There are some fun influences about, but these will be undermined by a slight sense of pressure, since unexpected work-related issues could develop out of nowhere and dampen the mood somewhat. Given the element of poor timing, it’s certainly a day to plan ahead and stick to schedules! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 22, 41, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today should be a huge improvement on yesterday. If you have been feeling a little constrained by circumstances, then you should see certain restriction ease. It’s a day where something good could emerge out of nowhere. There’s a possible green light courtesy of incoming news too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 29, 36, 39, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A more relaxed vibe is likely to reverse yesterday’s rather prickly mood and improve your social zone. You may well be inclined to operate at a slower pace when it comes to work. This will be fine if you’ve already done more than your fair share, but not if you haven’t! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 23, 34, 41, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Constructive influences may well open up the communication lines. If you can resist a slight restlessness for long enough to read the signs, you could glean something interesting and/or encouraging when it comes to the career front. However, it is a big if, given a potential romantic distraction! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 29, 32, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you’ll be somewhat immune from the more unpredictable vibe at large. It’s certainly not a bad strategy to give certain suggestions or proposals a great deal of thought. However, it may not be a good idea to try and impose control on a marginally disordered development later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 23, 38, 47

