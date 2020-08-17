These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Your body cannot heal without play. Your mind cannot heal without laughter. Your soul cannot heal without joy. — Catherine Rippenger Fenwick

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Walk till the blood appears on the cheek, but not the sweat on the brow. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A fool’s heart is found in his mouth.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a certain degree of impatience; you might feel as though your love life needs some careful attention, but what you’ll really need is some space to yourself. By the end of September you should be feeling more refreshed, but by the end of November you will be feeling the need for some new excitement in your life. The post New Year period may usher in a challenging time: you may find that there are key areas of your life which need some sorting through: money, resources, and material things will need an overhaul, but once you’ve addressed this there will be no stopping you. The onset of spring should see a change of pace as you focus on your personal relationships, but make sure you reserve time for yourself!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You’re likely to be in a very decisive, firm mood; you’ll know exactly what you want to do and how to do it, but you might do well to slow down a little; a misleading aspect from Jupiter could guide you towards some unwise decisions. The morning’s planets will be a little more reliable, but not much! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 27, 33, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Personal relationships should receive a bit of a boost. Constructive influences open up the communication lines. If you can resist a slight restlessness for long enough to read the signs, you could glean something interesting and/or encouraging. However, it is a big if! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 12, 24, 33, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Minor communication problems may cause some minor misunderstandings, since you’ll seem to be a little up in the air. Be careful what you say or promise, and keep it simple to avoid confusion. If you do back yourself into an awkward situation, then trying to bluff your way through might be inadvisable Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 25, 29, 34, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today should reverse the slightly rash vibe and offer some excellent opportunities within a more constructive atmosphere. If there is a chance to boost your income, then take it. If a minor or temporary role of responsibility becomes available on the work front, then do consider it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 26, 33, 36, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A chance to make a few extra dollars may well develop, although you might need to redraw your day’s schedule to take full advantage. Do bear in mind that a rather draining vibe could undermine your labors: you’ll be no worse off, but you may see very little return for your efforts! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 20, 27, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You face a day that could go either way. The accent could be on making the most of the opportunities, or on minor troubles. The mixed aspects suggest that if you can let go of something that is either redundant or at a standstill, then you’ll make life easier for yourself! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 24, 32, 36, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a burst of mental energy, which will be great in terms of personal goals and the immediate future. However, it’s likely that you’ll be easily distracted by something that really is quite trivial. A tendency to over-emphasize one particular matter could frustrate those around you too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 36, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There are some fun influences about, but these will be undermined by a slight sense of pressure from a separate arena. It’s a day where unexpected work-related issues could creep in and dampen the mood somewhat. It’s certainly a day to plan ahead and stick to schedules! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 31, 38, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s not a bad day, if you can maintain enough objectivity to steer you through current and/or ongoing matters. While it’s a reasonable day to settle agreements, it’s certainly not a good time to strike up new ones, since your bargaining power might not be as strong as you assume! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 24, 33, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may need to guard against being a little too cooperative. Generating a pleasant atmosphere is great, but don’t get caught up in time-wasting problems or prickly, sensitive issues. It’s not a day to be totally insular, but a slightly more defensive approach may not be a bad idea! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 31, 43, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s possible that you’ll come up against a couple of obstacles in the course of the day, thanks to unreliable sources, which may draw your attention to a slow development on the work/career front. A couple of confusing angles could muddy the waters even more. Focus on facts and facts alone! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 24, 32, 36, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may feel that the day has quite a quirky vibe, and that the focus is on leisure and social events. However, may not be wise to drop everything at the last moment on a whim. Being a little unpredictable may seem like fun to you, but it could cause tensions elsewhere! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 22, 34, 41, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Vanessa Donnie Wahlberg, Don McKellar, Sean Penn, Robert De Niro, Mae West, Jim Courier

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Helena Bonham Carter has not really capitalised on the fame she gained from her role in the Harry Potter movies and her astrological chart tells us why: Helena has never really been interested in fame – she just likes to act in shows she enjoys!