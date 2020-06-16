These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

You gotta have a dream. If you don’t have a dream, how ya gonna make a dream come true? — Bloody Mary, in the movie South Pacific

When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you. — African Proverb

He painted a tiger, but it turned out a dog.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a careless note, with you spending more than you earn, but August should bring some great money-spinning opportunities. September could be confusing: what you learn could have both an upside and a downside. A family event in October may prove expensive, while November sizzles with all kinds of romantic possibilities. The sizzling theme continues throughout December, but communications in the New Year could be wishy-washy and prone to misunderstandings. The spring offers some great openings for travel, but April is the best month to spread your wings. May’s planets favour success!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You could find that you’re in a rather serious frame of mind today, but this could turn out to be quite an advantage, especially for singles, because the current planetary line-up is looking favourable for romance! A serious heart-to-heart will prove to be invaluable today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 28, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Mixed aspects could make you quite flighty today, and you’re likely to be in the mood for a little excitement and adventure. Warm cozy moments will appeal less, while crazy dates and zany fun with your friends will appeal more. Romance could be the cause of a slight let-down! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 31, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Try not to overreact if someone is behaving oddly this morning; the mix-up or error can easily be put right again once certain aspects fade. Later in the day there should be a chance for you to channel your energies; something would definitely benefit from a more detached point of view! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 14, 28, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re likely to be somewhat distracted by romantic or emotional matters today. Taxing lunar aspects indicate that you’re perhaps being a little overly indulgent with someone. Whether you’re single or attached, you’ll need to appear in control, decisive, and sure of your self! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 17, 24, 33, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications could veer slightly off-course. Be careful when it comes to matters of the heart; singles might be a little too cool, while attached Leos could appear to be a little contradictory with their partners. Make sure you count to ten before you speak: clarity and consistency will be important! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 35, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Yesterday’s dull influences will recede quickly, but don’t wait for something to happen: make it happen! Sometimes it’s good to be decisive and proactive: a long-overdue excursion might be just what you need to liven up the day. Don’t allow a work-related matter to eat into the entire weekend! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 21, 30, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You could find that you’re feeling a little restless, and the thought of staying indoors will not appeal at all! However, a pesky lunar influence will fade, which suggests that the afternoon will hold one or two pleasant developments for you. Communications and travel are well aspected after mid-morning! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 29, 35, 38, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You could feel the need for a break from the humdrum routine, but rather than looking to friends for entertainment you’ll be happier pursuing something that is a little bit out-there. Doing something that touches on the mysterious will appeal. You may need to put your foot down in the morning, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 32, 35, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A couple of rather obstructive planetary aspects are standing in the way between you and some fun today! You may need to deal more efficiently with the chore or task that’s slowing you down. Alternatively, you might need to grasp the bull by the horns and take a very minor risk! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 35, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The planets are suggesting a need to put your plans for fun and games to one side. While this may not be welcome news, the fact that a generous or kind-hearted gesture will most likely lead to extra cash should be enough to keep you happy! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 18, 29, 32, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The brief lunar aspect is likely to get you thinking about one or two key areas of your life. Finances and leisure come under the spotlight as you are reminded to cut down a little. Don’t be dismayed by unwelcome news; see it as a chance to make some overdue improvements! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 27, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to mixed aspects you might find that minor hiccups and obstacles are urging you to rethink a situation. It is possible that you’ve been a little too self-sufficient. If so, then you are likely to get a reminder that there is support for those who ask. Listen to what’s being said! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 39, 43, 47

