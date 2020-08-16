These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Our life is an apprenticeship to the truth that around every circle another can be drawn; that there is no end in nature, but every end is a beginning, and under every deep a lower deep opens. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Vulnerant omnia, ultima necat. (All the [hours] wound you, the last one kills) — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Grain is the treasure of all treasures.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see a need for you to develop some self restraint: as you will need to channel a surge of energy, and work or school will be the best place, because, success in this field looks very likely by the start of fall. You may suffer a crisis of confidence during October, but November brings a dramatic turnaround again; December may bring a short lived romantic encounter, but notions of commitment may be too soon. The post New Year period is the time when need to check that you’re paying enough attention to other areas of your life, while February and March are the months that concentrate on the family, and on yourself. April is cash-oriented, while May gets serious when it comes to love!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not unusual to experience a plain day every now and then; even quirky air-signs can feel a little below par for no apparent reason. The stodgy vibe won’t help, but you needn’t succumb to the view that nothing can be done. You’ll certainly be sharp enough to review a possibly difficult matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 11, 24, 32, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you can manage to avoid making any decisions that relate to romance you’ll be able to extract a lot of positives from the afternoon. Communications on a personal level are particularly well aspected. Clearing the air may well bring a hidden advantage, if you go the right way about it! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 19, 27, 33, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day to exercise a little restraint, especially before lunch, when a slightly excessive vibe may well encourage one or two over-the- top decisions. You should be able to reverse some of the minor damage, but do watch out for setting your sights on something you don’t really want or need! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 23, 34, 46, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Do bear in mind that slightly selfish influences during the morning hours could engineer a minor conflict and leave a sour taste. Don’t let this happen. Be mindful of what others need and demonstrate a little thought by offering support and assistance. A nice gesture could go a long way! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 36, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There is a likelihood that communications could become confused and this may lead to a fractious exchange unless you’re careful. A rather inflexible approach will certainly need to be kept in line. If someone tests your patience, then step back. Simple errors will be much easier to spot if your head is clear! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 27, 34, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A strong planetary formation will be somewhat swamped by the strong lunar vibe. As a result, success in romance may be a little hit-and- miss. Try not to be too inflexible when it comes to small but unexpected changes and differing opinions. Sometimes it’s best to take a step back! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 31, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s certainly not a day to be dismissive of any cosmic hints or indicators. Communication may well zone in on more than one matter. However, you may need to pay extra attention to what is going on with regard to one very specific development on the personal front! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 33, 42, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The prickly vibe may blur the fine line between advice and criticism. It may have you crossing that line completely. A tendency to be in control could result in some unnecessary power-struggles. You may need to ask yourself whether being in charge is worth all the effort you’ll need to expend! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 11, 22, 36, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you can resist the contradictory vibe of the moon, then you’ll be able to become quite a power-sign without too many downsides. Avoid making mountains out of molehills. Generate an approachable mood throughout the day in order to maximize the efficiency potential! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 34, 41, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications are a little unpredictable and this may impact on romance. A rather shrewd mood is not exactly favorable for those typically cozy one-to-one chats, since you won’t be in the most receptive mood. It’s a day where you could send out very confusing mixed messages! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 33, 38, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a slightly fraught day, although useful influences highlight a particular matter. It could be that you’ve been looking at this matter from the wrong angle. Look to the afternoon to get a more realistic and reliable. Once you’ve identified the issue, the remedy should be a lot easier! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 27, 34, 41, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If the morning presents some practical or material challenges, then the afternoon should pave the way for some minor improvements. A rash or reckless decision taken before lunch can be corrected, but it’s likely that there’ll need to be some give-and-take in order to do this! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 36, 40, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Vanessa Carlton, Emily Robison, Robert Culp, Madonna, Frank and Kathie Lee Gifford, Timothy Hutton, Angela Bassett, Kathie Lee Gifford, James Cameron

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Khloe Kardashian has been making sure that there are plenty of shots of her working out in the gym lately. The planets indicate that she has a new project in the pipeline – so it may well be a keep-fit DVD!