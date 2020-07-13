These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is not important what you believe, only that you believe. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The partridge loves peas, but not those that go into the pot with it. — African(Wolof) Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

You can only go halfway into the darkest forest; then you are coming out the other side.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to provide those exciting challenges that stave off the boredom. The fall will bring with it yet more developments. Affairs and flings will be the order of the day in the pursuit of fun. Friendships become very solid in October and work or school will also absorb your somewhat flagging energy, which will be revived by a short respite in November. Your money situation will remain strong until well into the summer, so expect no fluctuations in your finances until then. However after the summer it will be important to keep an eye on your spending patterns. The months of May and June will be a good time to take on new ventures and interests, because while your energy will be at a peak you’ll also be in a more practical frame of mind, but make sure that you don’t neglect your friends.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not a bad day, if you can avoid trying to achieve too much, possibly due to a slight sense of pressure. You may need to decide where you want to concentrate your energies, and then stick to it. By the same token, do resist the temptation to tackle more than you can handle! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 24, 27, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to a slightly pushy vibe, it’s a where communications could turn a little prickly. In addition; since a fiery vive could have you feeling a little impatient for results, conclusions and final decisions, do try to resist applying any pressure when it comes to emotional interactions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 25, 29, 31, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Your choices and options should begin to open up as the day progresses. You might be tempted to opt for the less conventional routes and approaches, but go easy: a development in the daytime could end up being quite temporary, thanks to late planetary shifts. It may be possible to clear up a recent misunderstanding! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 19, 24, 32, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may well be inclined to take a more light-hearted approach than is deemed wise. It’s a day to be consistent, if possible. That said; be aware of a marginally unpredictable vibe later in the evening, which could see something or someone undergo a completely unexpected U-turn! Today’s Numbers: 1, 9, 14, 25, 31, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Late planetary shifts have the capacity to pinpoint something that you may have missed. This could be a realization or an understanding. This could revolve around the notion of commitment. However; it’s possible that you still may not be quite ready to make that leap! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 22, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Unusually for a fairly grounded earth sign, it’s a day where you’re likely to let something relatively significant slip or slide. Given the shifting vibe around the evening, it may be useful to pay attention to informal news and information. Excessive impulses should be toned right down from the start! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 24, 31, 34, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A tendency to be a little dismissive will be noticeable. While this may not impact too much in the workplace, this will certainly need to be curbed when it comes to personal relationships. Bear in mind that charm is not likely to repair a clumsy moment and a blasé response at the wrong time may backfire! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 23, 29, 32, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The fiery vibe may well bring a tiny dash of intrigue. Something you hear could change your views (again) when it comes to a particular person or specific event. It’s a day to quietly store up what you hear, glean or learn, since there may be a few inconsistencies to iron out first! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 23, 25, 31, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may find that you’re rethinking an ongoing issue during the daylight hours. That said; it may also be wise to set certain boundaries when it comes to an expected change. Even though it could feel as though any concerns will melt effortlessly, do watch out for a subtle cosmic shift around the late evening! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 28, 32, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A fiery vibe is likely to bring out your competitive spirit, and while you may feel pressured to impress certain types, try to avoid taking any risks, at least until this vibe passes. Specifically; if you know that normally you would develop second thoughts, then think before you dive in! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 25, 31, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s possible that shifting influences will gradually nudge certain matters in the right direction. A specific situation or even relationship that maybe has been under a little stress recently will start to show signs of improvement. You may just have to accept one very minor concession, however! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 26, 43, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There may be a surprise development or occurrence when it comes to personal matters, although it may not be obvious to begin with. That said; while this development likely to have a positive outcome overall, your expectations may take a slightly unrealistic turn! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 16, 22, 33, 42

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Matt Steele, Samia Ghadie, Erno Rubik, Cheech Marin, Harrison Ford, Mark Mendoza, Patrick Stewart

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Olivia Munn is creating a storm of interest following her role in the latest X-Men movie and according to the movements of the planets there is an even more exciting role for her just around the corner!