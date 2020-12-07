These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The U.S. Constitution doesn’t guarantee happiness, only the pursuit of it. You have to catch up with it yourself. — Benjamin Franklin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One meets his destiny often in the road he takes to avoid it. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Eloquence provides only persuasion, but truth buys loyalty.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead will bring with them some significant emotional realizations that could have a lasting impact on your life for years to come. The first few months may not be easy as you will be grappling with a number of doubts. The trick here is to learn to let go of those aspects of your life which are no longer helping you to move forward. The latter part of the year looks altogether more positive. An important relationship will be moving from strength to strength and there is a good chance that a major mutual commitment is on the cards before the twelve months is over!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Romantic matters are likely to shift from introspective and mature to extrovert with a mind for fun. For singles, the mood may feel vibrant and lively, but the ability to respond with full consideration could take a dip. For attached Rams, there is the capacity to reintroduce the fun element, but in small doses! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 25, 31, 36, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A refreshed vibe will move in today, impacting on various personal matters, including romance. A welcome, but somewhat delayed development in matters of the heart is possible. Some single Taureans may be presented with a temporarily complicated choice! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 32, 41, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Romance looks set to get interesting, but do be aware of a marginally unreliable undercurrent. It may even be best to accept certain comments at face value, since there’s a chance these may not develop into anything yet, if at all. Generally speaking; don’t over-invest in casual exchanges! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 22, 27, 39, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A slight sense of confusion may be in the ether, thanks to planetary shifts, which will usher in a more boisterous vibe. There may be a slight tendency to go over a fairly recent exchange. If this is connected to a romantic matter then it might not be the best day to address this, since tomorrow will bring an additional shift! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 33, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The day has the capacity to be warm and insightful, or rather flighty and fun. In particular, a romantic development could be on the cards, but this may well be offset with a little poor timing. It may feel quite tricky to strike the right note whether you’re single or attached. Do watch what you say! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 27, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary shifts are likely to switch the focus to something that you have perhaps not dealt with fully. This is most likely to be related to an old or ongoing emotional/romance matter, but with a new twist. That said; beware of being reacting too soon, since further planetary changes could bring additional information tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 24, 31, 36, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where verbal communications may take an unexpected turn. You may find a specific development, possibly on the romance front, a little puzzling. As with others, the right response will be elusive, but make sure that you don’t end up saying something that is difficult to retract later on! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 25, 33, 38, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary shifts could help and hinder romance in equal measures. An informal proposal may develop in the context of a fickle but intriguing vibe. It may be best to wait for a day before taking any kind of action. Singles especially may find that they’re drawn to a rather captivating individual! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 22, 27, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is nothing holding you back from making this a very pleasant day, except for a rather subtle undercurrent, which may be slightly misleading. A little flirting could backfire by tomorrow, which could bring another piece of the puzzle. Avoid sending out any mixed messages for now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 25, 31, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 On the romance front there could be an interesting development, which may require a little more time. If you bear in mind that you won’t be the only sign getting it slightly wrong, then you can at least be ready to retract and repair a clumsy moment. Try not to react too logically, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 19, 38, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a certain element of randomness, but planetary shifts may well bring a slightly capricious vibe in romance. In addition, you may need to bear in mind that perhaps you got something wrong. All that said, though, someone who’s perhaps slightly aloof will be more approachable after today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 17, 24, 32, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a strange kind of day, because it’s possible that you will over- invest in something, but from the wrong perspective. It’s possible that your expectations need a minor adjustment. Exercise a little patience and understanding, especially when it comes to matters of the heart! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 25, 33, 47

