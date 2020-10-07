These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Age only matters when one is ageing. Now that I have arrived at a great age, I might just as well be twenty. — Pablo Picasso

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One enemy can harm you more than a hundred friends can do you good. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Pick up a sesame seed but lose sight of a watermelon.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you feeling as though your confidence is being eroded. As mentioned in your daily horoscope you’re likely to feel as though everything you do is not quite right, but this will be your overactive imagination distorting things. Tapping into your musical or artistic skills will help bring you out of this mood. A certain aspect will bring out your more assertive side by July, which will be a good thing. January could prove to be a challenging month, but by the end of the year it’s possible that you’ll be feeling happier, luckier, and more confident.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The arrangement of the planets suggests that there could be certain tensions developing between you and a close friend by this afternoon. These tensions could be alleviated by another friend or even a family member helping you both to appreciate the other person’s point of view! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 32, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The restlessness that you have probably been feeling should ease considerably today, thanks to the moon. Use the day to catch up with friends, or maybe with your partner, because you’ll be more in touch with your emotions at the moment. If you can, book a luxurious massage too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 22, 26, 35, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It seems that you could use some quick lessons on self esteem because you will be feeling as though no one is really listening to you. But it is all in your mind! Take a couple of good friends to the nearest mall for lunch and some shopping. Lunch will provide the company you need and a new outfit will increase your sense of worth! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 28, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is more than possible that someone near to you will be in need of a quiet word in their ear today. Maybe they’re being thoughtless, or they’re simply misguided over something, but you’ll be in a position to tactfully set the record straight, much to the relief of everyone else! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 25, 32, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A minor but negative aspect between your ruling planet and the moon is likely to affect your mood today and it will feel like your wit has deserted you! Don’t worry though; the beneficial presence of Mars will continue to bolster your love life nicely and present you in a very good light! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 26, 32, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today should prove to be a vast improvement on yesterday, with any differences between you and a friend being ironed out completely! On a slightly less positive note romance is likely to seem like hard work today; misunderstandings and mis-communications could cause unnecessary tensions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romance is highlighted for you, but some kind of compromise will be called for. If you are willing to meet in the middle, (even though you know you could win the argument if you wanted too) you’ll find the tensions just melt away! Just be gracious and let the other person have their say and watch the mood lift! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 25, 28, 36, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Your imagination is likely to be in overdrive today; couple this with a fantastic flair for what looks good and a discerning eye for a bargain you could get yourself to the mall to snap up some enviable purchases. Go for something unusual or eye-catching to wow your friends! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 26, 35, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might be feeling the need for some kind of change in your routine in order to introduce some earthy energy into your love life! This could easily be achieved by allowing those wonderful things that make life so much better: fine food, a luxurious massage and good music are the way to go! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 22, 26, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Although you’re not the most competitive of the signs you will find that a little healthy competition will do wonders for your flagging mood, and for your ego. Whether you opt to take part in a sporting event or choose something that is gentler it will help release those inner tensions. Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 17, 28, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You might find that you are on demand today, especially with your family members. Thanks to Venus and the moon you have the capacity to be very understanding, so don’t be surprised if people start presenting you with their problems. Make sure that you reserve some time for you though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 With an excellent aspect between your ruling planet and the moon, today would be an excellent day to introduce some kind of change in your life. You might want to redecorate your room, or do something adventurous that has no other purpose than pure fun; whichever you choose the day is yours! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 14, 26, 33, 47

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jessica Simpson, Fred Gwynne, Roger Abbott, Fiona Shaw, Ron Glass, Sue Lyon, Arlo Guthrie, David Brinkley, Jean Kerr, Hal McRae

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Sarah Hyland is giving every impression of being loved-up right now, but the planets suggest that there is a definite change on the way soon. In fact the planets indicate a number of emotionally intense weeks on the way for Sarah!