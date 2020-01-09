These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

A moment is a lifetime…..but only for a moment. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When you drink from the stream remember the spring. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If happiness is in your destiny, you need not be in a hurry.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead may well start on a prickly note, with an authority figure perhaps advising you not to run before you can walk when it comes to work or school in September, and being unrealistic in romance in October. Career changes in August may bring a touch of anxiety, but September’s planets will be supportive. Career matters are extremely well-aspected in October, but romance may be a little lukewarm. Towards the end of the twelve months there’s a possible encounter with a like-minded soul, who’s right on your wavelength. Many areas should straighten out in April, and May could be a very passionate month. However, a blast from the past in June may have an unsettling effect, while July’s planets may encourage some hasty or unwise decisions that are possibly related to this past matter or issue. Don’t look for the greener grass!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to the prickly and rigorous new moon, negative reactions and responses are best kept to a minimum, even in the face of a possible retraction. It’s also a day where there is not likely to be much room for flexible interpretations when it comes to communications, whether verbal or written! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 33, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s not a bad day to revisit a recent issue or dilemma, but only if you can neutralize the subtly judgmental undercurrent of the new moon. Don’t leap on other people’s errors too quickly, since you could pick up on what is a completely unavoidable obstacle, which may give way to a slight frost! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 19, 25, 31, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Is it possible that an exacting individual is exerting too much influence over your day, today? You could find that you’re rather inclined to rely on others to provide answers and make decisions. This may be down to an understandable reluctance to commit to something that could be in error! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 21, 30, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to the new moon, you may feel a distinct obligation to play it strictly by the book, particularly when it comes to fresh news. Surface level meanings may need a little more scrutiny. In addition; you may also have to deal with types who are a little more reticent than usual, so be careful what you say! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 25, 28, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The day may require some careful navigation, since incoming information could impact on certain plans. It might be wise to put aside some time in order to get to grips with the information. In addition, you may need to respond sensitively to a separate emotional issue! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 27, 34, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The new moon will be a little intense. Personal relationships may need care; an ill thought-out comment on your part could set things back a little. Keep a clear sense of what you are trying to communicate and bear in mind that you may need to smooth over a blunt remark! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 26, 32, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A slightly erratic vibe could complicate an ongoing matter, thanks to the strident new moon. This matter could be as simple as temporarily heightened and muddled feelings. All that said; it may be best to not act on impulse just yet, since decisions may appear easy, but you’re likely to keep changing your mind! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 24, 28, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a definite communication gap, courtesy of the new moon and it is highly likely that others won’t be receptive to your ideas, no matter how you present them. There’s little to be gained from persisting. You may need to wait for a couple of days to let something filter through! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 14, 25, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s perhaps one of those days where you could bear in mind the old saying: ‘less is more’ and apply it, especially when it comes to verbal interactions. Good intentions won’t quite be enough to soften a distinctly blunt vibe. Other people aren’t as likely to tolerate these minor oversights! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 35, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where you will be inclined to spot problems before anyone else. However, communicating your concerns too early may come across as either fretful or unhelpful. Unfortunately, given the rather prickly vibe, you may need to get the timing right! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 17, 29, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The subtly judgmental new moon may bring a trace of doubt over something that may have appeared without complications. If you find that you’re revisiting or reassessing a tricky problem or dilemma, then take your time. A little more time may well give you that extra bit of resolve! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 30, 38, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A brief burst of energy may run out at the wrong time and someone’s good intentions may well dip after lunch. In addition; it’s possible that just as one matter gets sorted, a further development will spring up. That said; a work-related opportunity may be subtly flagged up: keep your eyes open! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 23, 27, 32, 47

