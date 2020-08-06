These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

My doctors told me I would never walk again. My mother told me I would. I believed my mother. — Wilma Rudolph

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When a dove begins to associate with crows its feathers remain white but its heart grows black. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Pure gold does not fear furnace.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The year ahead is going to be extremely positive provided you are willing to grab the opportunities that present themselves with both hands. The summer will provide some stunning opportunities for you to cement this new, improved, self-confident you, but you’ll sometimes need to look for the silver lining. This year everything and anything is possible so be sure to make the most of it! This is especially true of financial affairs towards the end of autumn and early winter. You can make a lot of new money at this time if you take a calculated risk! Towards the end of April there is likely to be a major family event where you will be the centre of attention. This experience may have a lasting effect in terms of a renewed self confidence and a determination to follow your own star.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary switches could be useful, if a little stress-inducing. There’s a possibility of a resurfacing development, which could relate to something you thought had been fully resolved some time ago. It may be as simple as adjusting or fine-tuning a very small mistake! Todays Numbers: 4, 12, 24, 27, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A straightforward choice between following your head and following your heart may develop. It may be best to go with the most comfortable option, since there may well be a trace of wariness influencing this. In addition; a very recent commitment or promise could come under slight stress! Todays Numbers: 1, 18, 29, 34, 41, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day to prioritize your current commitments, since there may well be one or two loose ends to tie up. Don’t assume that everything is ticking along smoothly, either. Whatever you do, don’t over-extend yourself to something just to make yourself look good, because this is likely to rebound on you! Todays Numbers: 2, 15, 23, 32, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Knowing when and where to draw the line may not be as easy as it sounds, especially if work-related deadlines are involved. It may not be as straightforward as switching off and walking away. If the pressure is building, then you may need to find a different way to keep going! Todays Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 31, 36, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A fiery, go-getting vibe is likely to be somewhat moderated by a subtle and informative shift. Don’t allow a lack of an immediate result to deter you. One more little burst of conviction and/or self-belief could make a difference to a complicated or possibly delicate matter! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 24, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A welcome development on the personal/emotional front may not be immediately obvious to begin with. Good news may be very slightly offset by a minor disappointment and a low-level sense of discontent could seep in. It’s perhaps a day to actively focus on the silver linings, not the clouds! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 26, 36, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A receding vibe could shift the focus sharply to unresolved matters, and you could find that the circumstances of one specific issue aren’t as complicated as you thought. Even if you don’t get the response/result you hope for straightaway, you should see some signs of imminent progress! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 34, 39, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Receding influences may well put the ball in your court. There may be something you’re very keen to say in response to a very recent occurrence or exchange. That said; it may be easy to speak your mind a little too bluntly. Today may not be the best day to make your feelings known! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 23, 28, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Planetary shifts indicate a minor improvement on one front, but running alongside this is a slight tendency to push your luck. You may even find that in order to make the most of the supportive vibe, you need to demonstrate more commitment than you’d like to an ongoing development! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 35, 39, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The rather subtle planetary shift can be harnessed in the right way with the right mindset. It could provide the will-power that may have been fluctuating up to now. It’s certainly a day where you’ll spot the opportunities. Negative feedback from someone may be useful in essence! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 38, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A subtle but potent shift in the vibe could create a kind of pressured day. A marginally judgmental undercurrent could have you making certain changes you hadn’t considered before. Just take care with any casual or informal promises, especially during the earlier hours! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 17, 26, 35, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Shifting influences are likely to boost productivity levels. It’s possible that your aims/goals for the day will be a touch overambitious, which could create a few minor strains for everyone involved. A sensitive or well thought-out approach will yield better results on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 27, 32, 38, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Keenen Ivory Wayans, Boz Scaggs, Joan Rivers, Nancy Sinatra, Barbara Bush, Jerry Stiller

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Elijah Wood has caused a stir with his recent revelations about the seedy under-belly of Hollywood. Although many will applaud his bravery, the planets also suggest that he may now find it more difficult to find the roles he would like in future!