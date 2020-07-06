These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Let a good person do good deeds with the same zeal that an evil person does bad ones. — Shalom Rokeach

What you don’t see with your eyes, don’t invent with your mouth. — Jewish Proverb

First secure an independent income, then practice virtue.

Happy Birthday! The year ahead could start with some inspired notions about exotic places and ideas of travel that haven’t been carefully worked out. However, these dreams could become a reality if you’re prepared to take time and care with your plans. Cash flow problems won’t help, but some creative thinking will help you get closer to achieving your ambitions. A number of planets will exert a positive influence in the fall, which will see you being more balanced and more in tune with others. November could see you being too cautious in key areas of your life, but this will be short lived, because by the end of this month you will enjoy a prolonged period in which your social diary will be full to bursting!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day to get the timing right in order to make the most of the highly sensitive vibe. That said; when it comes to challenging work and career matters, you may well be inclined to do your fair share and no more. Logically, you may have a point, but do look ahead to the longer term consequences of a good deed! Todays Numbers: 4, 12, 24, 32, 36, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A sensitive vibe will be working hard to restore what may be slightly off-beam, and it will also bolster the things that are going right. It’s certainly not a day to waste time by revisiting old issues. Besides, there may be some good luck heading your way before the day is through! Todays Numbers: 1, 13, 28, 34, 41, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a gentle, tactful angle to today’s vibe. One of the possible benefits is that someone will be more likely to take you into their confidence. You may have an opportunity to gain more insight into a particular matter. That said; it’ll be easy to jump to conclusions, so take care with what you learn! Todays Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 26, 35, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to the subtly active vibe you’re likely to feel freshly motivated. Something said later in the day could get you really thinking. It’s possible that you’ll be noticed, since your efforts will be appreciated by those who matter. For very obvious reasons, it’s certainly not a day to rest on your laurels! Todays Numbers: 4, 18, 25, 32, 35, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Although you may notice the fretful undercurrent, there is likely to be a silver lining to any little glitches. Specifically, don’t allow one minor piece of unexpected news to dominate the day, because it may be feasible to actually turn this to your advantage in the medium to long term! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 27, 36, 43, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where the effects of yesterday’s pressured vibe should fade significantly, although you could find that you’re still fretting over one obstinate problem. Make the most of a useful learning curve by all means, but don’t get too caught up in things that can’t be undone! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 38, 42, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s gently supportive vibe is likely to require a little order, since you may well dart from one thing to the next. If you’re trying to prove a point, then increasing the pressure on yourself may not be the best way. Work to your strengths: select a couple of things that you know you can accomplish with flair! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 23, 35, 41, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not a bad day, thanks to a tempered vibe. The communication lines should open up enough to assist or boost a personal choice or preference. In addition, it is possible that a past error, quite possibly a minor one, will be corrected in your favor. Even very low-level good luck shouldn’t be questioned! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 34, 37, 42, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s the sort of day where any lingering obstacles and dilemmas should become a little easier to deal with. Since support and communications will be working in your favor, do pay attention to others. Informal or casual news could provide the missing link to an ongoing matter. Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 31, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s certainly a day where your methodical ways should be an absolute asset. All that said; direct observations should be curbed. There is more than one way to get the point across. In addition; any serious dialogue involving your personal relationships should be postponed until tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 32, 40, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 With a little thought it will be possible to benefit from today’s cooperative vibe. It may be possible to simplify a tricky choice or decision, if you look at it from someone else’s point of view A new project or venture could be on the cards, but do check whether you have the means to commit fully to it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 25, 33, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A gentler, more constructive vibe should help to create a receptive atmosphere, in which fresh ideas and new approaches can be re-presented. However, you should perhaps bear in mind that unreliable communications may give way to minor misunderstandings in the first instance! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 22, 33, 37, 48

