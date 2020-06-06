These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. — Mother Teresa

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

What was hard to endure is sweet to recall. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

You can’t catch a cub without going into the tiger’s den.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on an emotional level: you will be feeling more vulnerable and sensitive than usual, but less able to express yourself. Throughout the spring and summer you’ll be more focused in terms of work or school and there’ll be a danger of neglecting your partner or your flowering love life. Be realistic about what you hope to achieve and make sure you reserve enough time for fun and love too! This would be an excellent time to start a journal or diary! February will start on a challenging note, where your relationships will seem to stagnate a little, but this will be eclipsed by a wonderful series of aspects that will propel things forward again; don’t be surprised if romance notches up a gear or two!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A gently constructive vibe may well lead to one or two lucky breaks and even if there are any minor obstacles to overcome, the planets are nicely positioned to give you that extra little push. It’s definitely a day where you should take the longer term view and believe that anything is possible! Todays Numbers: 3, 13, 22, 25, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A corrective vibe at work is likely to be a little indistinct and hard to identify. That said; you are likely to be more attuned to it than most. You may even decide to use this to help and assist others. However, you should bear in mind that there’s a fine line between dispensing advice and being slightly judgmental! Todays Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 27, 39, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It is not a day to take the obvious for granted. Shifting influences will be positive in general, but for you there could be a moment of minor friction. Get any silly misunderstandings cleared up sooner, rather than later, no matter how time- pressured or busy you are! Todays Numbers: 2, 11, 22, 26, 34, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Understated planetary changes are likely to bring a little more stability in a couple of key areas, but you may need to reverse a recent and unwise decision first. Do exercise a little caution when it comes to new and developing options. This applies mainly to material matters and personal resources! Todays Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 38, 41, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to a delicate shift in the cosmos, a tendency to worry should reverse itself, bit-by-bit. This is a day where you could regain a little perspective or you could experience a moment of sudden insight over a specific matter. One specific personal relationship could be the prime beneficiary of this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 6, 14, 26, 34, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today’s vibe is likely to be very subtle and barely noticeable. However; the cooperative influences will make it easier to say the right thing at the right time. Getting your own way won’t seem like hard work. That said; the knack for persuasive charm is something that should be used sparingly! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 25, 33, 39, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Gentle lunar influences suggest that you’ll have the ability to regard most things in a positive light. That said; a tendency to postpone one-off or new opportunities could see you losing out slightly. It’s certainly a day to find the time for anything that you believe is worth it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 23, 35, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The day is not without a few glitches, here and there. Disagreements over what amounts to nothing are likely to evolve from nowhere. However, although certain interactions may seem energy-sapping, you will benefit massively from reversing a possibly unnecessary glass-half-empty attitude! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 25, 29, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Subtle changes in the planets are likely to zone in on those matters that may have been bubbling beneath the surface. That said; use the day’s diagnostic vibe to identify those areas that need further input. In other words, don’t use the vibe to fix something that doesn’t require it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 19, 24, 38, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A sensitively corrective vibe will be pretty reliable right now. That said; don’t mistake this for a complacent, laid-back one. Don’t take other people’s responses for granted and don’t assume that you’ll hear the response you expect when it comes to an ongoing or past matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 17, 24, 33, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where the pressure should a little ease in general, especially if you feel that you’ve been pulled in all directions throughout the course of the past few days. There is a possible end-in-sight to one time-consuming matter. Just try to keep on top and focus on the task in hand! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 25, 36, 41, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a very subtle change in the planets. Restrictive forces are likely to be on their way out, but not in a way that is immediately obvious. You may feel a need to be on the lookout for any little indicators. However; there is a slight tendency to overreact to slight developments! Today’s Numbers: 2, 27, 32, 38, 43, 47

