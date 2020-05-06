These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all. — Helen Keller

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

What is bought is cheaper than a gift. — Portuguese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Review past lessons to discover anew.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with minor problems at work or school, which are likely to be some form of communication problems. This won’t be serious, but it will be tiresome. You could find that you’re feeling somewhat drained by the summer, but you will be able to overcome this with a boost of earth energy. Anything that gets you back in touch with your natural traits will make you feel better. In terms of romance there is nothing serious to report until the fall, when you could meet someone who literally sweeps you off your feet! The New Year brings with it some personal changes for you to celebrate and quite possibly a new love interest.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A fiery vibe suggests that you are likely be feeling less than patient with certain people, especially if there are some rather undependable individuals around. Don’t allow this to descend into friction and don’t allow this to distract from a possible romantic development! Todays Numbers: 3, 14, 23, 32, 36, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The fiery moon is likely to bring with it a desire to do something quite memorable or distinctive, more or less for the sake of shaking off the normal routine. That said; make sure that you do this in a way that doesn’t impact on others in a negative way. It’s a day to be considerate! Todays Numbers: 1, 4, 16, 27, 34, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you’re planning on a fun evening, then make a beeline for a friend born under the sign of Libra. They, like you, will be more receptive to a more light hearted approach. That said; the rather non-descript vibe during the daytime should be regarded as a constructive rather than obstructive one! Todays Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a useful kind of day, although it may not be the easiest. A possible inner sense you may feel about an imminent change in the direction of your life should be explored further. That said; thanks to an unexpected communication, it may not be the best day to act on what you glean or learn! Todays Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 32, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You may well find yourself having a great day amid a rather fun vibe. Romance could be one of the beneficiaries of this fairly relaxed atmosphere, but where you may make some real headway is with your professional relationships. New work related contacts could be just what you need! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 23, 27, 38, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A new face on the scene may cause slight confusion, even though there’s a strong suggestion that this encounter is not likely to develop into something more. The planets advise a more cautious frame of mind on your part. Don’t leap in and don’t let your imagination take over! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 12, 20, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Hearty lunar influences may facilitate a fresh opportunity, one that may well open doors on the career front, but don’t let it take over your life. In addition, another more immediate distraction, in the form of something from the past, might crop up, which can’t be ignored! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 28, 34, 41, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not a bad end to the weekend at all. The planets highlight news and information and there is also an indication of a new venture or opportunity. A short journey might even be on the near horizon too. All that said; your attention may be diverted elsewhere. The diversion is possibly related to romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 22, 26, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may experience a slightly frustrating day in terms of romance, but this could be down to your perception rather than to actual events. You might be feeling that you need a little space and independence, but you’ll find that a little patience and understanding will help enormously! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 38, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Yesterday’s discontent should ease significantly, thanks to receding influences. You could focus on plans, aims and goals for the future: it would be the sensible thing to do. On the other hand, you could forget career matters and start the weekend on a slightly lighter-hearted note! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 25, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a noticeably fiery vibe, which for water-signs, may well translate as a slight struggle between intuition and logic. If you tend to favor your instincts, especially where emotional matters are concerned, then bear in mind that for today it may be better to go with logic! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 34, 41, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Opportunities for some romantic developments are possible, but it may be a day where you really will need to tend to other matters before turning your attention to personal matters. There may be a slight sense of dissatisfaction, which can be dealt with if you’re prepared to address something head on! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 19, 25, 35, 42

