TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We are not rich by what we possess but rather by what we can do without. — Immanuel Kant

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

What can’t be cured, must be endured. — Old Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Suspicion will chase the wind and clutch at shadows.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a fairly even keel; with numerous planets gathered in your sign you’ll be feeling extra vibrant and sassy right now, but as fall approaches a collection of intense aspects are likely to pull you in two directions! The sassy you will want to take on the world, but a part of you will want to stay at home in your sweats eating ice-cream! Keep yourself motivated with some competitive sport or activity around this time to banish this inner tension. By Christmas all your reserves of tact and discretion will be called upon; if a family member (or a close friend) seems to be acting strangely give them some space, because they will confide in you if you don’t pressure them. By the following spring your year will end on a high when you get an opportunity to travel to a new place!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The planets aren’t being too fabulous today, especially when it comes to your general relationships. An apparently in-depth vibe is likely to cause some low-level confusion. A misunderstanding and/or crossed wires should definitely be readdressed, sooner rather than later! Todays Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 23, 34, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may be tempted to pursue an unexpected development that may be slightly intriguing. That said; if this leads to something that may require a commitment of your time, then tread carefully. The impression that someone’s not being totally direct with you may be worth noting! Todays Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 30, 38, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Although it’s a day that has the potential to bring a little light relief, fun, and a little bit of romance too, you may need to recognise a superficial and/or casual response for what it is. There is a slight tendency over interpret and over analyse something unintended. Take care with a seemingly routine matter too! Todays Numbers: 1, 4, 11, 30, 42, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where your prevailing mood may be a little intense. Because of this you’re likely to blow hot and cold with those whose responses may seem frustratingly casual. In addition; you may need to bite your tongue as the inclination to tell it like it is becomes overwhelming! Todays Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 28, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The planetary line-up will be less constructive than it appears. Blame the new moon for any lack of clarity, and blame Venus for any chilly undercurrent. It may be wise to defer a personal concern for a day. By airing your thoughts, you’re more likely to cause than resolve problems! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 26, 34, 41, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A slight sense of stagnation, courtesy of a muddled and contradictory undercurrent, could make today seem like hard work. One particular relationship could be the sole cause of this. Specifically, you may be on the receiving end of mixed messages, but don’t act yet, if that is the case! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 16, 24, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications are likely to be more ‘miss’ than ‘hit.’ There could be a minor complication in the form of a possible encounter where you least expect it. A vague hint of a romantic turn may add to the mix. It may take longer than you realise to unravel something said! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 21, 30, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Avoid heavy dialogue when it comes to romantic and emotional matters, because today’s rather contradictory vibe could give way to unnecessary misunderstandings and may even create the impression of problems where none exist. A new or fresh realisation may just need to be shelved for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 15, 22, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If you’re not time-pressured or working under an important commitment, then you can perhaps slow the pace down. Romance may well be in the air, but the careless vibe may guide you into one or two imprudent decisions. Excessive impulses should be avoided, as should grand promises! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 22, 37, 42, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications are not very well aspected. There may be some misinformation to untangle and this might well take an unexpected turn with regards to a friendship. An issue regarding commitment might be the root cause of some prickly dialogue. It’s not a day to secure agreements! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 32, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A rather misleading undercurrent may well impact on those lesser decisions without your realising and you could end up wasting time on a very minor development that could be resolved quite quickly. A moment of poor timing may need to be addressed or repaired as soon as possible! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 25, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 After the rather strenuous week so far, there is a slight tendency to under-react to today’s bubblier vibe, which carries a confusing undercurrent. Specifically; you may miss or even forget about a developing matter. Something said, hinted, or suggested may require a closer look! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 38, 42, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Suzi Quatro, Dan Hill, Scott Valentine, Tony Curtis, Curtis Mayfield, Lalaine, Colleen Dewhurst, Deniece Williams

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

