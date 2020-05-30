These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words left unsaid and deeds left undone. — Harriet Beecher Stowe

Use soft words and hard arguments. — English Proverb

A sly rabbit will have three openings to its den.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin a series of practical challenges that will relate to problems with the home or possibly transport arrangements. None of these issues will be too major, but the process of solving them will be important in building your inner confidence. This will also help when an unexpected opportunity requires you to have the self belief to say yes mid-year. Romance may be a little tricky from the summer months to the fall, probably due to extra work commitments. However, the last few months of the year will bring a special event that will cement any relationship and make it much stronger and more secure. Singles are most likely to meet that special someone and have a fantastically romantic time!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While you can be quite resistant to change, you may find that you’re unusually keen to implement new ideas, thanks to an energetic vibe. There’s a possibility of an interesting lead, but you may have to rely more on lucky timing than skill. All that said; don’t try to change too much too soon! Todays Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 28, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where communications may be a little unreliable and your drive could dip as a result. You might misinterpret a gesture, an offer or some advice. It may even be that the advice/offer won’t address what you really need. Just in case; don’t depend too heavily on others! Todays Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 28, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There may be couple of one-off openings on the work front. Tread carefully here. Select the things which you know you can do. Avoid anything that might require you to be strict or pushy with others in the next few days, since today’s bubbly vibe is not likely to last for long! Todays Numbers: 9, 14, 20, 36, 42, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a vague sense of pressure. If there is, then it could involve a project or an interest, but it’s more likely to relate to a recent work related deadline. Your sense of staying- power will be admirable, but only if you can somehow get past the initial stumbling block! Todays Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 33, 37, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may be some lively moments on the emotional front, but there’s a strong chance of making a couple of risky decisions when it comes to material matters. Work to your strengths. It’s a day to think ahead and make informed decisions rather than a day to try and impress others! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 23, 29, 33, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Minor planetary aspects will tend to cast a subtle flavor to the day. There may be some initial tension in a specific relationship. If so, then don’t assume that you’re right and that someone else is wrong over a particular matter: chances are that you’ll both need to give a little! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 34, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s little change in today’s influences. The vibe generally should be settled, to the extent where you’ll feel very clear- headed and on track. Work issues can be dealt with efficiently, and with that in mind, don’t waste the dynamic vibes on the more mundane things: push yourself a little! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 25, 32, 35, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A minor but negative Mars/moon aspect will settle in early on. Minor risks with cash or with material matters in general might look safe enough, but do reconsider any transactions. If it’s an old-versus-new choice, then it might be wise to stick with what you know and trust! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 17, 28, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An ability to pick up other people’s thoughts and feelings should make this day an easy one in some respects, although an overly pessimistic approach to ongoing issues could initially cause some minor friction. Avoid judgmental statements, or you could test someone’s patience too much! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 30, 38, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day to take on board any useful signs and signals on the career front. This may involve taking a back seat position for the day. You may not like the idea of a slower pace, but pausing to take a breather will help you to spot something that you might otherwise miss! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 25, 33, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may be one of those so-so days where nothing really takes off. There may be a vague sense of something brewing in the air; there may be more direct signs of a development or it could even be a feeling that you’re on the verge of something important or big. Give this a day or two to develop further! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 30, 35, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A tactful approach will get you further than an overly harsh or demanding one. Giving other people a little time to come round might appear to be counter-productive, especially if you’re the one shouldering most of the burden, but actually, as a strategy it’s likely to work! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 22, 29, 34, 40

Famous people born on your birthday include: Benny Goodman, Mel Blanc, Meredith MacRae, Keir Dullea, Brandon Blue, Wynonna Judd, Christine Jorgensen, Michael J. Pollard

Vanessa Hudgens may have been fined for creating graffiti with her current love, but the $1,000 penalty will feel worthwhile to Vanessa. The planets suggest that she is feeling extremely loved up right now!