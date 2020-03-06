These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are. — Anais Nin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

We never know the worth of water till the well is dry. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Have a mouth as sharp as a dagger, but a heart as soft as tofu.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some romantic hiccups, particularly with the current influence of Pluto and some other tricky influences. However, this phase won’t last too long, but taking up some punishing exercise to avoid stress would be a good strategy. There might be a minor problem with communication, but this will be more about your ability to express your feelings rather than about misunderstandings. Making sure that you pamper yourself once in a while will ensure that those tensions don’t build up. Keep your eye on work or school. A tendency to be too laid back could lead to friction!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A subtle AM/PM split could see you burning the midnight oil. The good-luck factor is likely to materialize much later in the day, and bring to your attention a particular development that could give you some form of an advantage. All that said; you could overdo it if you’re not careful! Todays Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 34, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications are more favorably aspected, thanks to a fairly cooperative vibe, and this may well add a dash of luck to a particular development on the work front too. It’s not likely to be a huge event, and it’s likely to occur late in the day, but it could point you in the right direction, career-wise! Todays Numbers: 3, 7, 18, 22, 36, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A slightly fretful vibe will underpin the generally constructive energies, but in broad terms the planets bode well for personal resources. You could even be pleasantly surprised by a small boost in your finances. That said; it’s not a day to go actively searching for gains; it’s more a day to wait and see! Todays Numbers: 6, 11, 24, 31, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re likely to get carried away, thanks to scattered influences. Sometimes it is necessary to relegate developing ideas to the shelf, for the time being, and this is one of those days. Concentrate on what definitely needs doing, rather than on what might possibly need doing! Todays Numbers: 7, 15, 27, 33, 35, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’d be well advised to listen to an authority figure in your life. An older person could provide some much needed inspiration that could set you off in a whole new direction in life. Just keep your ear to the ground, and be ready to make the most of whatever comes your way! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 23, 37, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may react more negatively than usual to incoming information in the morning. It’s more than possible that you’ll tend to regard certain developments with a glass-half-empty perspective, while the afternoon influences indicate that something is actually working out for you! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 24, 28, 31, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There may be a subtle or deep-rooted explanation for a momentary lapse in focus and/or drive. If you’re feeling a little stressed out, then you may need to retrace your steps to identify the source of the stress. It’s possible that you will need to redo or correct a recent error! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 30, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There are two sets of influence, indicating a couple of choices or two different approaches. It’s not so much that there’s one right way; it’s more a question of common sense. Emotional matters should be dealt with sensitively; work matters should be dealt with decisively! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 27, 35, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Torn between being responsible or throwing caution to the wind and behaving in an out of character way is likely to undermine progress on the work front. It is possible that a potential romantic development will be at the bottom of this. A day’s delay might serve you well! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 15, 32, 43, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Day-to-day communications may well require a common-sense approach. Be careful how you respond if someone seeks advice regarding a sensitive matter, since there is a potential for tensions to develop out of easily avoidable misunderstandings. Don’t be tempted to take sides! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 22, 38, 41, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slightly rebellious vibe could develop at the wrong sort of time. Your mood may well be too positive. An inclination to show off and be a little overly confident will need to be checked and a slightly more serious approach to practical and material matters may need to be adopted! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 35, 39, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Certain negative energies will shift later in the day, which means that you’ll feel a definite improvement in your mood. If the nine-to-five period seems a little flat then look to the evening, when you’ll be in top form. Romance may well be the main reason why your day perks up! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 26, 34, 46

