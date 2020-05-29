These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Cherish your visions and you dreams, as they are the children of your soul; the blueprints of your ultimate achievements. — Napolean Hill

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Unwilling service earns no thanks. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

One who does not like to read is equal to one who cannot read.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a fairly hectic note, but will ease up pretty soon. The year will begin on a strong note, favoring trips and journeys, while late June brings problems with communication and misunderstandings. July sees you meeting a potential new friend, but you might not hit it off at first. High expectations of a relationship in the summer could cause stress, but August also sees the chance for embarking on a new direction in life: don’t let a dip in your confidence dictate the terms! September through to November will be the months that focus on romance, while January is likely to be the time where you need to avoid slipping into a bit of a rut. March will be a strong month in terms of finances!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary conflicts highlight trivial hassles on the domestic scene today, and minor tensions might arise out of nothing. Try to avoid blurting out what’s bugging you, because it won’t help! Bear in mind the wise saying: let sleeping dogs lie. Let them lie; head off to the mall with a friend instead! Todays Numbers: 4, 7, 12, 22, 28, 34

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Yesterday’s pesky influences ease significantly: today is about relaxation and switching off. Indulge yourself a little: visit the mall, or try online shopping. You don’t need to break the bank to purchase a little pick-me-up – decide what you can afford before you start, and stick to your limit! Todays Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 28, 32, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications aren’t particularly well aspected today, thanks to unhelpful planetary aspects. On top of this a couple of taxing aspects suggest that you’ll be a little too inclined to rely on luck rather than careful planning over a certain matter; double check today’s plans thoroughly! Todays Numbers: 1, 3, 14, 28, 37, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications remain under the spotlight, thanks to tricky planetary influences. What seems a pain, or what seems difficult today, will become a veritable walk in the park tomorrow. Equally, if you end the day on a sour note over a misunderstanding, then don’t fret: tomorrow patches everything up again! Todays Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 28, 32, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Positive aspects will offset the tricky planetary clashes. Romantic matters can go like a dream, if you let them, but trying to introduce a little too much excitement into the day might not be such a good idea! Go with the flow and try not to give in to the ‘greener-grass’ syndrome! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 29, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Romance comes under the spotlight, when a clash of opposites or the realization that you are the proverbial chalk to someone else’s cheese kicks in. It needn’t be a problem. If you celebrate the differences you’ll find that there’s much to appreciate. If you’re single, then be prepared to be a little bemused by someone today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 38, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Unhelpful planetary aspects highlight cash matters today, and there could be a jolt in the form of an untimely invoice or bill. Hand-in-hand with this, you’ll find the lure of the mall too hard to resist, but today is not a good day to extend your credit! Try and exercise a little self-discipline, Libra; you’ll be glad you did! Today’s Numbers: 4, 19, 27, 33, 39, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s an old saying, that sometimes ignorance is bliss. This thought might occur to you throughout the day, since planetary clashes give you an advantage that seems more like a burden. You’ll see pitfalls and problems where others can’t, but will anyone heed your advice? Not yet, but tomorrow they will! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 28, 32, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Some minor family tensions could surface today, thanks to taxing planetary influences, which suggest that someone is being too ambitious on your behalf, or that you are feeling pressured to live up to high expectations. Don’t bottle things up; talking through your concerns will help! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 34, 41, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Avoid getting into any deep conversations with a close friend today, especially if the subject is their current relationship. You are likely to be less than delicate in your honest appraisal of the situation. Instead focus on having some light hearted fun this evening with a wide circle of friends! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 32, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Just remember that it is still the weekend, which should mean plenty of fun, time well spent with friends, and more than a smattering of romance –which is all possible today. However, surly influences indicate minor problems relating to a clash of wills. There is middle ground to be reached, but reach it sooner rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 27, 31, 40, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today’s thorny planetary influences are likely to bug you in a more subtle way. Beware of misinformation or not being in full possession of the true facts. Challenging this misinformation will save you a lot of stress. Take rumors, secrets, and gossip with a pinch of salt and don’t be drawn in! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Lisa Whelchel, Melanie Brown, Melissa Etheridge, Melanie Janine Brown, Danny Elfman, Bob Hope, Annette Bening, John F. Kennedy, LaToya Jackson

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

