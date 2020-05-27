These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If your house is on fire, warm yourself by it. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Two watermelons can not be held under one arm. — Turkish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To see and listen to the wicked is already the beginning of wickedness.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a surge of energy, which will motivate you nicely in any new projects or assignments. June will be an excellent time for starting new interests or activities. July, on the other hand, could be a more complicated month, with both your finances and your love-life in need of an overhaul. August will most likely see a change of career or school plan, while September looks sizzling in terms of a new romance. September also offers a boost or reward in terms of work or school! There will be a definite focus on the home in October, with some positive changes on the horizon, while the run up to Christmas will be fun, but you’ll need to watch the spending! Planetary shifts after the New Year indicates a whole new avenue opening up for you!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Watch the spending today; a ‘who-cares’ attitude is likely to cause more trouble than it’s worth. Whatever it is that has caught your eye will still be there tomorrow. By resisting temptation and by drawing on all your reserves of willpower you’re likely to spare yourself unnecessary worry! Todays Numbers: 3, 5, 17, 21, 30, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you plan the day well, then you should be able to get the best of both worlds! But the moon suggests that you’ll need to be pretty firm with yourself when a chance to visit the mall comes your way, because it’s likely to come at an inconvenient or bad time. Postpone or reschedule any plans to spend your cash! Todays Numbers: 4, 18, 22, 26, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Don’t rely too much on your instinct or intuition over a certain matter today, because minor but unhelpful aspects from the moon are likely to misguide you. Getting too involved in the matter will complicate things even more, while trying to remain detached will actually help clarify the facts! Todays Numbers: 1, 8, 13, 25, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Don’t put off today what you think you can leave until tomorrow. Today the signs are looking good for getting ahead of yourself in terms of work or school, so take advantage, because tomorrow it looks as though there’ll be an unforeseen increase in your workload. Don’t rest on your laurels today! Todays Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 31, 38, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’re likely to have one of those incredibly brisk and efficient days, where you’ll manage to achieve more than you set out to do. If you’re facing a mountain of work don’t despair; you’ll get through it with no problem, but don’t forget to take some time to recharge your batteries this evening! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 32, 41, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Romance is likely to dominate the day, thanks to the moon, but don’t allow it to obscure other possibilities and opportunities, because your relationships in general are very well aspected. You can afford to grasp the nettle over an emotional matter, but it’s important you keep your cool! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 26, 34, 39, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications are very favorably aspected through the first half of the day, which is just as well, because a confusing matter is likely to require a lot of concentration to unravel. Driving you forward will be your boundless fiery enthusiasm, but holding you back will be a short attention span! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 32, 38, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A couple of challenging influences suggests that you’ll either get the wrong end of the stick, or you’ll get some disappointing news today. Generally communications aren’t well aspected, but someone’s utter faith or trust in you will be the thing to make you feel good again! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 34, 43, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The minor but taxing planetary aspect that disrupted your finances will shift by the late afternoon. So you may wake up feeling a little low and listless, but decide that you will accept any invitations out anyway, because by the time the evening comes you’ll be primed and ready for a fun time! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 25, 32, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A slow, sluggish mood is not what anyone might expect from an agile, sure-footed Goat, but when people look to you for results, solutions, or answers they might need to perhaps consider whether their expectations are a little too much. Don’t feel bad: it won’t hurt others to do the legwork! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 32, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Good news on the financial front is more likely to come in the morning rather than the afternoon. Conversely, minor calculation errors in your budget, or a surge of spending, is more likely to occur in the afternoon. It’s easy to avoid being slightly down on the deal by the end of the day – just avoid the mall! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 26, 38, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Watch the cash-flow today; if you’re tempted to borrow a little from a friend or relative to see you through a lean week, then make sure you’re able to pay it back! On the other hand it won’t hurt to be a little cautious if someone asks you for some financial help, because business transactions aren’t favorably aspected! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 17, 28, 33, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Adam Carolla, Joseph Fiennes, Vincent Price, Henry Kissinger, Louis Gossett Jr., Todd Bridges, Isadora Duncan

