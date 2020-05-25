These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The meaning of things lies not in the things themselves, but in our attitude towards them. — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Turn your face to the sun and the shadows fall behind you. — Maori proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A Jade stone is useless before it is processed; a man is good-for-nothing until he is educated.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to see you discovering talents and abilities that you did not realize you had, thanks to the influence of Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto! The discovery may even see you breaking habits of a life time as you make new and exciting changes to your life, especially in the latter half of the year, which will be mainly practical and material changes. It may be that you even take up a new course to study; for some an opportunity to travel abroad will arise. For those still at school it is possible that you will detect a fresh perspective on an old subject! Prepare to be inspired! Do not forget your friends while you embark on this exciting learning curve, though and make sure you have time for them too, especially after the New Year.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Obstructive influences are likely to impact on romance and lead to some misunderstandings or mixed signals on both sides. The planetary formation will shift by tomorrow, so try not to react to anything until then. If necessary, count to ten! Todays Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 26, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Stodgy, lumbering influences are likely to dampen your natural flair for rising to a challenge, and although it’s good to step back every now and then, you could find that you’re too inactive or hesitant about taking the initiative. Someone may be looking to you for decisive action! Todays Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 29, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The obstructive Pluto/moon combination is likely to put you a little on edge and perhaps distort your perceptions a little. If you feel that someone is invading your space or playing silly games, think again. Chances are it’s the planets that are causing the disruptions and not a specific individual! Todays Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 21, 30, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications are likely to go a little off-beam. Don’t believe everything that you hear; don’t get sucked into believing rumors or gossip, unless you’re a hundred percent certain of the source and even then, proceed with caution. Don’t rely on others for important information! Todays Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 34, 43, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Today’s planets may stir up old issues or highlight any potential problems when it comes to partnerships and romance, but communications may well be too prickly to support any debates or discussions. If something is really bugging you, then clear the air in a couple of days when the planets will be more supportive! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 33, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The sun/moon aspect indicates a need for some time alone where you can indulge yourself. What you don’t need is others making any demands on you. It’s a good day for browsing the mall or taking in a movie; it’s not a good day for involved discussions around commitment issues! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 32, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There is a double whammy to negotiate today: a need for excitement may well override your natural caution, and a friend could pour cold water on certain plans. It might be wise to sit down with your friend in order to get to the nub of the matter and it might be wise to limit your quest for excitement just for now! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications may well be unreliable or prickly; sensitivities may run high; and feelings may be a little more delicate than usual. Don’t do your typical Scorpio thing by bottling it all up; if you’re feeling a little thin-skinned, say so! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 26, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Yesterday’s tensions melt away as the emphasis shifts to your social zone. Friends will be calling on you from the start and you’re likely to be in sparkling form until late into the evening. The key word for you right now is fun, although the planets suggest that an inclination to overindulge may need to be reined in! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 28, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Jupiter’s presence intensifies today, which indicates that your creative side will be stimulated and you may well discover previously unknown talents. Additionally, this is an excellent day for making the most of any romantic encounter that may arise towards the end of the afternoon! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 24, 36, 43, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If there is any kind of achievement that you have been striving towards over the last few weeks today could be the day that brings a much wanted breakthrough. This does not mean that you can afford to stop working, but it does suggest that you will be feeling a powerful boost to your energy levels! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 An aspect between Jupiter and Venus is telling you that you need to make sure you give others a little of your time. Offer a helping hand; pitch in with others and be supportive. There’s not likely to be any material gain from doing this, but there is likely to be a personal gain! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 15, 21, 30, 49

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Lauryn Hill, Frank Oz, Anne Heche, Tom T. Hall, Connie Sellecca, Dixie Carter, Robert Ludlum, Mike Myers

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

It’s always nice to see that celebrities have a sense of humor and Chrissy Teigen’s recent sharing of her problematic spray tan showed a real willingness to laugh at herself. The planets tell us that Chrissy’s sense of humor may prove to be very valuable in coming weeks!