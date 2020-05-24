These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I have lived to thank God that all my prayers have not been answered. — Jean Ingelow

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Truth never dies, but lives a wretched life. — Yiddish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Learning is like the horizon: There is no limit.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead will begin with a financial dispute of some kind that is likely to take a lot of your energy over the months of November and December. This will be resolved in your favor; just in time for you to shift your focus to the romantic opportunities will present themselves over the early months of the new calendar year. This will be an exciting time, although if you are already in a relationship this will be a period when you will have to fend off the attentions of others. The spring months will be a period of relaxation, which will be needed as the end of the year will see your work levels increasing significantly. If you can maintain your effort levels there is every chance of a welcome reward.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Certain key influences mean that there will be a big focus on creativity right now. The particular position of Mars suggests that you will be using this burst of talent to explore some emotionally significant events from your past. This could be a very cathartic day for you! Todays Numbers: 3, 11, 21, 25, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Your unique approach to life gives a very personal perspective and others will be keen to learn from your experience. In matters of practical importance you have an awful lot to offer and right now you have the ability to persuade others to give your advice the respect it deserves! Todays Numbers: 4, 17, 25, 29, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You will be feeling in an unusually adventurous mood today. Some excitement could be on the way and you should be sure to make the most of this new feeling. There is a dip in the fire energy surrounding you, which may explain your desire for intense physical activity right now! Todays Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 28, 32, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re likely to enjoy a much improved day. A chance to show off your talents may be unfolding right now. This evening, however, might be a little trickier, thanks to Pluto, which will put you in an overly sensitive mood. Don’t over analyze a chance or light-hearted comment! Todays Numbers: 7, 14, 18, 23, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 As the moon starts to shed some of its negative vibes, it brings some very welcome energies your way. You are already a naturally generous individual, but today you will be driven to seek out those around who may be in need of some cheering up. Their smile will be more than enough of a reward! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 26, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A fleeting aspect from the moon and a longer lasting one from Jupiter suggest that you could become a little sidetracked by someone’s need to request for help. Lending a helping hand is great, but don’t allow this request to take over Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 32, 35, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Work (or school) could catch up with you and impinge, or practical matters on the home-front may well turn out to be quite time consuming, when your patience levels already dwindling. You’ll need to grit your teeth! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 34, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The surge of earth energy comes with a burst of irritability. You’re likely to be blowing hot and cold throughout the day. While you’ll be inclined to take note of incoming news, you may feel less inclined to act on it. Insight is certainly present, but motivation may well be lacking! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 20, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to a rather challenging lunar combination you’re likely to be feeling somewhat pulled in two directions, perhaps literally. While someone is pushing you one way, someone else may be pushing you another way. There is probably a source of conflict between these two that needs to get out in the open! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 28, 31, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You might need to put a halt to any spending plans today, because it looks as though your finances will take a slight dip, especially where romance is concerned. Sweet gestures or little tokens for a special someone might not be so sweet or little in price. Looking flash is just not worth the stress!! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 36, 42, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The intense lunar combination may well be a cloud with a silver lining for you. You’re likely to have an extra amount of insight, which will enable you to approach a practical problem with a fresh eye. You’re also likely to be pretty cool-headed too, which suggests that where others might hesitate, you’ll keep going! Today’s Numbers: 5, 10, 20, 29, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Clarity and objectivity may be lacking throughout the day, thanks to highly intense influences. It is likely that one practical matter will overshadow all else, but there is little to be gained by focusing entirely on this matter until the evening, when some of that intensity will ease up! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 22, 36, 49

