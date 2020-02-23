These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Our real blessings often appear to us in the shapes of pains, losses and disappointments; but let us have patience, and we soon shall see them in their proper figures. — Joseph Addison

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

To understand your parents’ love, bear your own children. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

An inch of time is an inch of gold, but you can’t buy that inch of time with an inch of gold.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead will be dominated by internal conflict and a need for some dramatic changes in one particular relationship. It is important that relationship issues are dealt with effectively before the end of the calendar year while key planets are favorable. The spring will see internal tensions dominating. These should be seen as a positive factor since they will be driving you to make some definite decisions regarding your key life goals. In the New Year someone close to you may seem to trying to hold you back. The best way to deal with this is to keep calm and try to explain why it is important for you to take this new direction in your life!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Don’t expect too much from the morning; the briefness of the Neptune/moon influence indicates that you’ll be able to rectify any minor mistakes by the afternoon. If someone tries to pull the wool over your eyes you can be sure that they will be found out later in the day! Todays Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Sometimes there are days that just don’t go right, and today is likely to be one of those days. Clashes are possible, particularly with authority figures. Perhaps someone will come across as critical or unreasonable, but it equally possible that this person will be ahead of the curve! Todays Numbers: 2, 18, 23, 32, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You should be able to enjoy a much more easy-going day: yesterday’s influences will shift, and although you could feel as though work or school is becoming a little bit of a drag you’ll find that something happens which livens up the day nicely. Your love life could start looking up too! Todays Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 25, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Unfortunately it will be one of those days where you’ll need to tackle any outstanding duties, chores, or assignments before you can start thinking about your social life or romance. The watery influence of the moon suggests a need for company, but you’ll need to work through those commitments first! Todays Numbers: 8, 18, 22, 27, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 As the moon moves slowly out of a negative aspect to the sun the more obstructive aspects draining your energy will fade, and a smattering of rather dynamic aspects will give you the kick start you need. Be careful if anyone asks for advice from you: you won’t be as objective as you may think! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 29, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A troublesome aspect from the moon will move away by the end of the day, and you’ll be more inclined to be sensible as you return back down to earth. That said; you should treat practical/financial matters with a degree of caution. If it’s a head versus heart decision, then let your head rule! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 32, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The planets are urging you not to be so set in your ways; be a little more flexible and you will achieve. The need to be a touch more motivated and a trace more impulsive is coming through loud and clear. If it’s at all possible make some positive and constructive changes to your usual routine! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 29, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Today should be an improvement on yesterday, with romance looking less complicated, and it’s likely you’ll start looking forward to the coming weekend. However, spending a couple of hours down the gym this evening will help dispel a lingering feeling of restlessness and edginess! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 31, 35, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You’re not usually one to make demands, but today the need for some time and space might just have you insisting on some time to yourself. Try and be tactful rather than assertive, because you could end up in the middle of a tense moment with a relative or colleague! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 33, 37, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The watery influences suggest that you will be much more comfortable with in-depth emotional analysis than you normally are. However, you do need to ensure that a discussion with someone close doesn’t descend into a simple disagreement about who’s to blame for what! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 16, 21, 30, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today will not be an easy day for you to get through without giving vent to the frustration that has been building up inside over the last few days. There are some difficult aspects to Chiron and Neptune that will leave you feeling resentful of authority and blocked in your ambitions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 28, 32, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The sun is currently exerting a positive influence in your life and this means that there will be some interesting developments in terms of family life. These will all be welcome shifts and may involve some surprising revelations from a relative who you have not seen for some time! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 21, 30, 35, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Marvin Hagler, Kelly Monaco, Scatman Crothers, Joan Collins, Rosemary Clooney, Drew Carey, Shelly West

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Record breaking Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps has recently become a father. The public interest is likely to stimulate a renewed desire for fame in Michael, according to the planets, and so we may see him seeking out a TV position in the next few months!