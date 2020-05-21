These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Things don’t change. You change your way of looking, that’s all. — Carlos Castaneda

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

To deceive a diplomat speak the truth, he has no experience with it. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you neglect your art for one day it will neglect you for two.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need for perfection in your day-to-day routine, although what will be motivating you is an inner fear of failure. It’s the planetary line-up that will cause this needless dent in your confidence, although a supportive friend will guide you back to your good sense again! The winter months will bring a few challenges in terms of work or school and romance; if it starts to feel as though you can’t do anything right don’t despair, for the planetary shifts will bring the opportunity of a much needed pre- Christmas break! After the New Year you’re likely to encounter someone who is very emotionally honest and secure; whether this develops into romance will be down to you!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 After a slightly fretful morning the afternoon brings a lighter vibe. Just be careful how you react to incoming news, since a minor change in circumstances may well decree the news irrelevant. Juicy gossip, whilst fun, shouldn’t be repeated to others, lest someone get the wrong impression! Todays Numbers: 4, 12, 17, 24, 31, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Seemingly inflexible opinions are likely to develop in the earlier hours, only to be withdrawn later on. With that in mind, it’s a day where you can easily sidestep those situations which might develop into a stalemate by just waiting. In addition; don’t take a frosty response personally! Todays Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 28, 32, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where something could spark your interest, but you may not be able to implement any new ideas or plans straightaway. As with several other signs, you may need to exercise a little patience just for a little while. That said; being too laid back may not yield great results either! Todays Numbers: 5, 11, 16, 23, 30, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You won’t be the only sign responding to the slightly insular vibe. That said; try not to overreact to something that you regard as an imposition on your space and/or time in the earlier hours, since lunar shifts after lunch are likely to metaphorically lighten the load all round! Todays Numbers: 6, 14, 19, 24, 33, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 An AM/PM split may need careful navigation. There’s a tiny bit of good luck, but there is also a tendency to be slightly thoughtless with others, particularly after lunch. If you find that you need to reverse something from earlier in the day, do take care with how you approach this! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 21, 30, 42, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 As with several other signs, it’s perhaps a day to wait until after lunch before plunging forward. For you, it may well be one of those mornings where you may want to get something off your chest. However, by the afternoon you may be wishing that you had counted to ten first! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 27, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to lunar shifts after lunch your ability to judge situations may waver as the hours progress. Communication features strongly for you but there may be a problem with accurately interpreting what you hear or learn. Don’t be tempted to sweep inconvenient news aside! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 26, 34, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Material matters are likely to preoccupy your thoughts, thanks to a marginally fretful vibe. Maybe you’ll feel that you need to take stock of what’s coming in and going out, but don’t let this overtake all other concerns, since emotional matters may well benefit from a little more attention! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 22, 25, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An AM/PM split is likely to shift the morning’s cautious and slightly pessimistic vibe into a lighter, breezier one after lunch. That said; the chances of missing the potential risk- factor in a particular development or opportunity may well increase as the hours progress. Don’t wave away expressed concerns! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 34, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Although the morning’s cooler outlook will make lighter work of a heavy task, a very minor let-down has the capacity to make the afternoon hours a little inefficient. Additionally; it is possible that a fairly recent matter on the emotional front may become a touchy subject! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 32, 38, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Be aware of what could go wrong, since the afternoon’s liberating vibe will be replaced with a much more measured one in a couple of days. Even if a risk strikes you as an attractive option, do take some time to reconsider, since it’s possible that you’ll have second thoughts after Sunday! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 25, 34, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 An AM/PM split in the general vibe may well emphasize a practical division between sticking to what you know in the morning, and being a little more adventurous later on. If there are any possible risks to factor in, then this is likely to have an impact on your overall perspective too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 22, 29, 34, 48

