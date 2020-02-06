These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

You don’t get to choose how you’re going to die or when. You can only decide how you’re going to live. — Joan Baez

We know the worth of a thing when we have lost it. — French Proverb

A company is known by the men it keeps.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some personal changes: maybe an image change, a makeover, or a new hairstyle, as you feel the need to be a little more glamorous, thanks to Venus. You’ll also tend to be very light-hearted in romance, but when summer moves into fall you’re likely to become more fixated on money! The focus on your emotions that begins in November will continue well up to the New Year, when the transits of planets shift from personal to public. After then you’ll be far more dynamic and ambitious, although you’ll need to take care that you don’t dominate people too much in your climb to the top.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day to recognise the subtle strengths and weaknesses of the general vibe. What you may assume to be canny influences may not actually be all that reliable. A too-good-to-be-true offer should be scrutinised fully. Incoming information should be subject to rigorous analysis too! Todays Numbers: 3, 4, 16, 32, 36, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Generally it should be a good day, as long as you can resist being sidetracked by others. A piece of gossip or rumor could have quite a distracting effect. You might be intrigued by what you hear, but you should take it all with a liberal grain of salt until it is formally confirmed or disproved! Todays Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 26, 34, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Watery influences could create an unusually wishy-washy mood for many Geminis. It could feel as though you’re not quite on everyone else’s wavelength. That said; if you’re just having one slow day out of several efficient days, then it may be unfair for others to criticise this! Todays Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 33, 39, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Watery influences bode well for romantic matters, especially those that may be a little up in the air. That said; you’re not likely to be as shrewd and discriminating as usual, and it may be best to defer work-related decisions for now. The rather distracting vibe will ease off after today! Todays Numbers: 2, 15, 21, 31, 42, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The day could develop into quite a scattered, disorganised one, thanks to a slightly unreliable vibe. You could even find that careless inattention will undo previous good work. A side-issue may need to be ignored for now and you may need to keep reminding yourself to stick to your schedule! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 23, 27, 34, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today reverses or neutralizes yesterday’s flat mood with a few welcome tweaks in the general atmosphere. If you put your mind to it, you’ll be able to summon enough charm to reverse or even neutralize a recent poor decision. There’s also a cozy vibe when it comes to romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 24, 32, 38, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Confidence levels are likely to lift and you can expect to make some excellent progress on the work front. Your quick-thinking approach will be an absolute asset to colleagues, and it’s also a day where the right mix of persuasion tempered with a little modesty, you could impress authority figures too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 29, 34, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you’re likely to experience little bursts of energy. Although these bursts are likely to be short-lived, they will be fairly frequent. Arrange your day so that you can make the most of these temporary trends. Avoid tackling issues and matters that can’t be resolved just yet! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 26, 32, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Sensible influences are likely to settle in. It’s certainly a day where you’re more likely to take your responsibilities very seriously and you could find it difficult to switch off if something is still lingering or unfinished. Don’t waste time chasing elusive results or impossible targets! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 23, 29, 33, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Planetary shifts will need to be managed in the right way to get the most from them. Solar influences should give you the ability to judge with insight and understanding, which in turn could help you to interpret incoming information in the correct, most advantageous way! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 24, 31, 36, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The watery influences may feel a little restrictive when it comes to your personal relationships. You might need to put your foot down, but if you go about this in a sensitive, gentle way then it will be a hundred times easier to get your own way without ruffling feathers! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 15, 25, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Matters of the heart are likely to go well, thanks to the sensitive vibe; you’ll be expressive, and yet light-hearted too. The only downside is that work matters may eat into your spare/personal time. It’s a day where it may be difficult to strike the right balance between work and play! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 23, 34, 37, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: Stacy Keach, Charles Haid, Sally Kellerman, Joel Tobeck, Charlie Watts, Stacy Keach Jr., Jerry Mathers, Wayne Brady, Marvin Hamlisch

Gigi Hadid is one of the rising stars in the world of modelling and has landed something of a coup by being the face of cosmetics giant, Maybelline. The planets suggest that there will also be some good news on the way in terms of romance for Gigi!