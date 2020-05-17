These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Teachers are those who use themselves as bridges, over which they invite their students to cross; then having facilitated their crossing, joyfully collapse, encouraging them to create bridges of their own. — Nikos Kazantzakis

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Three things it is best to avoid: a strange dog, a flood, and a man who thinks he is wise. — Welsh Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Don’t try to scoop the moon from the bottom of the sea.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a bit of a high as you push yourself, and others, in an effort to forge ahead at school or work. Money is likely to dominate your thoughts through the first part of June, particularly since you’ll tend towards an extravagance that you can’t really afford! The summer looks busy, and singles could meet someone new around this time! Although this romance will fizzle out pretty quickly, there is a good chance of a more fulfilling romance later in the year! It’s possible that there will be a work or school based prize or reward on offer; if you really want to win (and you will) then don’t take the most obvious route: think outside the box!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The concentration of earth energy could work very well for you. Intense and focused aspects may push one specific issue to the exclusion of all others. A moment of inspiration could kick- start something back into life again, although you may need to wait for further results! Todays Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 25, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to a string of pushy aspects and a little extra dash of persistence, it’s likely to be a productive day, with various improvements paving the way forward on several fronts. That said; it may be a day to clear your proverbial in-tray, since the entire week ahead may be a little time-pressured! Todays Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 28, 37, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A strong Saturn/Pluto mix may well bring out a competitive side not really associated with graceful and gentle air-signs. It may be a day to draw back a little. Just remember that communication is a two-way process. Something you hear may depend on something you share first! Todays Numbers: 2, 13, 21, 36, 34, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Lunar influences suggest that you may end up following the wrong course of action, but for the best of reasons. You might even be inclined to offer someone or something a second chance. However, if this doesn’t pan out the way you had hoped, then you may have to leave it for now! Todays Numbers: 7, 18, 26, 32, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A rigorous vibe points to a fairly constructive day, but the moon in chilly Virgo needs to be borne in mind. If there is a glitch to address, most likely related to a practical dilemma, then it should be regarded exactly as it is: as a one-off. Don’t allow it to grow out of proportion! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 34, 41, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s possible that quite a few people will be looking to you for solutions and answers. The more simple and/or obvious those answers are, the more you are still likely to find your patience levels dropping down quickly. You’ll almost definitely need some uninterrupted space for you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 28, 32, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 While the general vibe is likely to be a hard-working one, you may find that you’re tempted to coast a little. However, it’s certainly not a day to sweet-talk your way out of doing your fair share. In addition, it’s also the sort of day where someone is highly likely to call your bluff! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 31, 42, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where someone may attempt to exert a little control over one aspect of your life. It’s possible that this person will have no formal authority. You may be (rightly) tempted to challenge this. That said; choose your words carefully. Just in case – don’t burn any bridges in a moment of irritation! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 13, 25, 32, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Cash matters look solid, but you might want to consider holding onto any surplus until after Wednesday. You may need to be a little strict with yourself, though, since the entire week is likely to host a very divided vibe, which could see you making some very poor choices in cash terms! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 22, 37, 42, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Strong aspects will enable a useful degree of perception. It may be necessary to put to one side those things that you can’t yet do. That said; don’t dismiss too many objectives, since there will be some things that are ripe for change. The restrictions may be more about timing than actual skill-sets! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 21, 24, 45, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may well indulge in a very minor act of rebellion against all the focused influences, but you’ll need to be careful how you counteract the industrious vibe. It’s certainly not a day to throw out the rule-book; it’s a more a day to make a few subtle tweaks here and there! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 23, 34, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a definite push from the planets, but it is likely to be a temporary one. A new beginning could be linked to a past matter. Something that was bothering you can be finally concluded. That said; it’s best not to aim for too much too soon: let things develop in their own time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 24, 31, 33, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Jordan Knight, Dennis Hopper, Sugar Ray Leonard, Bob Saget, Maureen O”Sullivan, Andrea Corr

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Megan Fox is soon going to be giving birth, but while she is undoubtedly focused on the role of mother ahead, she is also still very keen to keep her eye on any roles of an acting nature that may be coming her way. The planets suggest that the second half of the year could be very busy for Megan!