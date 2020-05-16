These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Everyone needs recognition for his accomplishments, but few people make the need known quite as clearly as the little boy who said to his father: “Let’s play darts. I’ll throw and you say ‘Wonderful!'” — The Best of Bits & Pieces

A thousand regrets do not cancel one debt. — Turkish Proverb

There is no greater calamity than being consumed by greed.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead may well be a little time- pressured to begin with, thanks to incoming news, which could be linked to a career change, choice or opportunity. Throughout June tackle these changes with a ‘slow-but-sure’ approach; don’t rush, and if cash-related ventures crop up in July, treat them with absolute caution. September is likely to switch the focus to emotional and romantic matters. Just be warned, there is a chance you might overlook the start of something good at the start of November, thanks to an overly indulgent or too laid back approach in October. Get everything ship-shape in January in order to cope with the unexpected in the spring!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A fairly vague vibe may well descend in the light of the new moon. While you’ll be in a better position to identify the underlying message later in the week, you should still have a basic idea of what may be bubbling up. It’s possible that something needs to be rearranged or redefined! Todays Numbers: 1, 14, 22, 27, 35, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may feel hard to keep the momentum going. Time-consuming little glitches are likely. It’s also possible that you’ll end up carrying someone’s load, one way or another. It may be best to be gracious about it, given the potential for a hidden advantage, which may not be apparent just yet! Todays Numbers: 3, 12, 23, 34, 41, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a touch of the Monday morning blues, thanks to the new moon. Maybe you can’t find it in you to get motivated. While you’d prefer to favor the unexpected and the unknown, there is a strong argument for sticking with what you know. Certain risks taken today may rebound! Todays Numbers: 7, 15, 25, 32, 39, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to the moon there may well be a single matter that needs some in-depth thought. That said; don’t get too caught up in intricacies and particulars. It will be just as important to remember and deal with any other unrelated issues and matters, even if they seem unimportant! Todays Numbers: 2, 9, 17, 29, 34, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s likely to be a slightly timid day where good ideas may be shelved, while poorer ideas are left uncorrected. Trying to reverse this uninspiring vibe may not actually be in your best interests. Keep a written record of things that need addressing and keep verbal complaints to a minimum! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 22, 25, 35, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a marginally unfair vibe, with an emphasis on work and obligations. It is possible that an excess or surge in your workload could actually turn a fairly predictable day into a hectic one at a moment’s notice. There could even be an uneven distribution of this workload, courtesy of a colleague! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 26, 34, 38, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you could end up feeling overly sensitive and emotional or you could end up feeling quite cool and indifference. It’s easy to say redress the balance, but it may be harder to do than you realize. A contributing factor may well be a critical figure who is a little unfair! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 28, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A surge of watery energy will need to be put to good use, if you want to avoid feeling irritable. Whatever you decide to do, chances are that you’ll overdo it, so make sure that your targets are actually achievable. That said; keep busy: any wasted time will only increase those irritability levels! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 17, 26, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Being thorough and particular will actually serve you extremely well, helping you to spot and avoid a potential pitfall when it comes to incoming information. Don’t get too complacent regarding a minor success, because you’ll need to be pretty much on the ball throughout the day! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 23, 31, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’re likely to experience quite an indecisive mood. The watery moon may well have you baulking over what could appear to be a fairly straightforward matter. However, there could be a couple of complications to factor in. Maybe taking a little time is the best way to go! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 22, 34, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The watery moon could upset a delicate balance between a need to be motivated and a need to be sensitive. A slight tendency to be a little unfair may need to be quelled. Don’t automatically assume that others are being closed or defensive. If you can be open, others can be too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 15, 27, 36, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It may not a good idea to postpone tasks or chores until tomorrow, no matter how straight-forward things may seem. If the signs are looking good for getting ahead of yourself in terms of work, take advantage of them. That said; if the signs look good for a minor spending-spree, ignore them! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 19, 24, 33, 45

