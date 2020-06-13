These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Being kind to others is a way of being good to yourself. — Rabbi Harold Kushner

When one shuts one eye, one does not hear everything. — Swiss Proverb

Stir the fire, you may burn yourself.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a dip in your finances; unnecessary overspending will be the main problem in July, while August is likely to introduce some confusion over an emotional issue, although positive Air energies will give you the upper hand towards the end of the Summer! A troublesome budget issue in the fall will prompt you to overhaul your finances, while September brings the opportunity of a work or school related trip! A romantic development in December could prove to be a disappointment, while February proves to be anything but! You’re likely to be quite flighty and difficult to pin down in April but a work or school related issue is likely to demand all of your attention!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A subtle AM/PM split could throw a proverbial spanner in the works. Don’t be surprised if your plans for the day seem to end up being undermined by the unexpected. It may be best to accept that some things are beyond your immediate control. Don’t necessarily give something: just shelve it for now! Todays Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A subtly pushy vibe may encourage an assertive approach in what may turn out to be a moment of poor timing. You might be eager to pick up the pace over an ongoing project or venture, but there could be a slight dip in luck and possibly circumstances too, particularly around lunch: take care! Todays Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications are not exactly reliable. The morning vibe suggests that a minor or short-lasting issue in the morning can be resolved with ease. However; the afternoon could reveal something not spotted before. Hidden clauses coming to the forefront are likely. Proceed with caution! Todays Numbers: 6, 14, 27, 35, 41, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The lunar influences could have a fairly minor impact on your day, but don’t under-estimate them. If little glitches or problems bubble up, deal with them straightaway, because they do have the potential to grow. Issues you disregard today may well crop up again later in the week! Todays Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 30, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A quirky, forward-thinking vibe may well encourage you to consider a few immediate overhauls when it comes to your day-to-day life. However; it may not be a good day to begin anything that requires fuller commitment, since there could be two more points in the week where circumstances change! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 26, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where mistakes are likely, thanks to a slightly carefree vibe. Double-check any recent transactions. In addition; don’t spend unnecessarily, and don’t leave things to chance, since today has the capacity to disguise or hide the downside of a potentially costly expenditure! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 32, 38, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Sometimes the most creative route is not necessarily the best one. It’s possible that one specific choice, possibly connected to a personal development, may be prone to the more chaotic undercurrent. Trying to do things your way, especially if that leads to an inadvertent let-down for someone else, may well backfire! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 35, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If you encounter someone who seems a little insincere, don’t rise to it, because the week overall will usher in a highly insightful and searching vibe. However, for today, you may be the only sign picking up on the developing vibe. By the same token, try not to react to a very faint air of disapproval! Today’s Numbers: 6, 19, 27, 33, 37, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An AM/PM split may see you starting the day in a rather laid-back mood. A reappearing obligation could cause some minor irritations. Alternatively; a looming deadline may well increase the slight pressure. Your reaction, or lack of it, may well be recalled later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 28, 29, 36, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a rather unreliable morning you’re likely to feel thwarted over one particular aim/intention. If this block is because of time restrictions or resource limits, then simply reschedule things for a better day. If this is because of a promise not kept, then you may just need to let it go! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 24, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The afternoon will be more reliable than the morning, so try to schedule your day appropriately. One piece of news may be more important and/or useful than you realize, and there is a chance that you could miss a message or forget to return a call. A part of the problem may well be taking a situation slightly for granted! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 15, 23, 28, 38

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s perhaps a day to stay within your comfort zone. Very slight material complications may impact indirectly on work/career issues. Anticipated results and outcomes may drift a little off- course and financial matters may require absolute caution. Risky options should be researched thoroughly! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 34, 41

