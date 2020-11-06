These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold. — Zelda Fitzgerald

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When the hand ceases to scatter, the heart ceases to pray. — Irish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

You can’t expect both ends of a sugar cane are as sweet.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months will start with a lure to the unknown; your fascination with this topic could distract you too much from the present though, and be responsible for some missed opportunities. You need to keep some self discipline at this time. Romance bodes well towards the middle of the year, as long as you don’t try too hard and don’t let people smother you. Try and keep the fun in any potential relationship and don’t be afraid to show your more childish side. A certain lack of self discipline could become an issue late in the year; don’t overindulge and don’t let negative people drag you down with them!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Softer influences will reign for most of today, bringing in a very homely vibe. Attached individuals will find that they’re in the mood for traditional romance – cozy evenings and candle-lit dinners will appeal. Singles may feel more inclined to enjoy quality time with close friends! Todays Numbers: 2, 4, 12, 26, 39, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may be the start of a long weekend for some, but it’s possible that something requires one last push or go. However, if you give it miss, you might end up wishing that you had persevered. It’s certainly a day to tie up as many loose ends as is possible. Clear your schedule! Todays Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If you’re planning on a fun evening, then make a beeline for a friend born under the sign of Libra. They, like you, will be more receptive to a more light hearted approach. That said; the rather non-descript vibe during the daytime should be regarded as a constructive rather than obstructive one! Todays Numbers: 6, 13, 22, 35, 41, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to the moon you are likely to have a rather frustrating day in terms of romance. You might be feeling that you need a little space and independence, but you’ll find that a little patience and understanding will help enormously. Give the softer influences a chance to work their magic! Todays Numbers: 4, 16, 34, 35, 42, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’ll certainly experience the Friday feeling, although it may be hard to find anyone who is in a similar mood for a bit of fun. Fortunately, tomorrow will bring the fun element back to life and will liven up a few other signs too, so for now, don’t overdo anything that you’re likely to regret! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 23, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The moon sees a slight surge in the fun-aspect and a possible dip in terms of practical and material matters. There is also a chance that messages could be delayed, lost or just plain forgotten. If you’re looking ahead to a long weekend then it’s definitely a day to pace yourself! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 34, 38, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You may well find yourself having a great day amid all the self- reflective, truth-seeking vibes. Romance could be one of the beneficiaries of this fairly deep atmosphere, but where you may make some real headway is with your professional relationships. New work related contacts could be just what you need! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 21, 26, 32, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The moon is likely to affect your outlook. In a struggle between whether you should follow your intuition or work things through logically you’ll find that you tend to favor your instincts, especially where emotional matters are concerned. However, this is the one area where it may be better to go with logic! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 33, 38, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to the moon, you are likely be feeling less than patient with certain people, especially if there are some rather undependable individuals around. Don’t allow this to descend into friction and don’t allow this to distract from a possible romantic development! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 29, 33, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a useful kind of day, although it may not be the easiest. Whatever inner sense you may feel about an imminent change in the direction of your life should be investigated or explored further. There may be an unexpected communication that helps to prompt a major decision! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 24, 32, 37, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The moon may facilitate a new phase or stage for you, one that may well open doors on the career front, but don’t let it distract you from other aspects of your life. In addition, another more immediate distraction, in the form of something from the past, might crop up, which can’t be ignored! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 35, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The moon is likely to bring with it a desire to do something quite memorable, either for today or even in preparation for the upcoming celebrations. That said; make sure that you do this in a way that doesn’t pour cold water on someone else’s ideas. It’s a day to be inclusive! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 32, 38, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Shia LaBeouf, Adrienne Barbeau, Chad Everett, Gene Wilder, Jacques Cousteau, Joe Montana, Vince Lombardi

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Kristen Stewart has never really found her form again following her role in Twilight. However, the planets indicate that there may be some good news on the way for her in the next few months!