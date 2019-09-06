Although fireplaces are associated with an older home, a good inspirational design of a fireplace will enhance your home even if it is a new build. A good fire brings something dynamic to your home. They are often the focal point of a room. When choosing what kind of fireplace will fit in with our interior design and feel, you should checkout Barbas Bellfires fireplaces as their options are sleek, modern, but still retain the traditional feel.

With this in mind, let’s look at inspirational fireplace tips that will bring your home alive.

Gas or Wood

A key decision for you to make is if you want a gas-powered or wood powered fireplace. A wood fireplace is the more traditional offering and as you have deduced you simply feed the fire with cut timber. Cut wood has been keeping humans warm since we discovered fire. There is nothing quite like gazing at the flame or sharing an experience with your family as the warmth of your fire radiates over you.

Barbas Bellfires is improving the efficiency all the time. This is where the wood burns. You don’t have to replace the wood constantly thanks to the high burn rate optimisation.

The chimney or flue ducts have also received the ingenious design treatment allowing for easy installation to fit almost any home. No matter the size of your home, you can have a wood-burning fireplace.

Gas fireplaces have also had the same level of detail applied to the design. The flames are now indistinguishable from wood fireplaces. But you still create the same mood and have the same feelings of warmth and joy.

Gas fireplaces are low maintenance and can be turned on and off from the push of a button. This can be a wall-mounted switch or an app on a mobile device.

There are two options for your gas fireplace, which allows it to fit into your home. A closed gas fireplace is fed oxygen from the outside and the gases extracted via an indoor pipe. As such, closed gas systems do not require a chimney.

Open combustion systems take oxygen from inside the room where they are situated. The flue gasses are extracted via a flu that ushes the gas to the outside world. The diameter of the flu is under 1 centimetre, so the installation of either system should not be an issue. Gas fireplaces are great if you want the convenience as well as the feel.

Choosing your Fireplace Design

When you have decided whether to opt for wood or gas, the fun begins. You get to choose your design. It is a good idea to decide where you want your new fireplace to go and measure the space. You should also factor in where the flu will go at this point to avoid possible disappointment. If in doubt, talk to your dealer. They will be happy to help you make the right choice.

Fireplaces can be built-in or freestanding. Both have a lot to offer your home. It is a good idea to decide whether you want a freestanding fireplace or one that is built-in that gives a more clean line approach.

Depending on the setup of the room, you can easily make your fireplace the focal point of your room.

Colour and Design

It is important to look at your existing room and choose a fireplace that compliments it. Try using a colour wheel to get a good idea of what colours work and which ones don’t. This will let you rule out colours that are not compatible. Dealers tend to use neutral colours that fit in with your home as they understand how important this decision is.

Other aspects to look at is your furnishings as again, you don’t want a fireplace that doesn’t match. Consider changing cushion colours to enhance that cozy feeling if needed.

A fireplace for winter ánd summer

As well as heat and warmth in the winter, fireplaces can be used in the warmer months to provide light and ambience. A small amount of wood or a low gas setting is all that’s needed to achieve this effect.