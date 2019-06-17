Affordable ways to add value to your home

42 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

If you’re preparing to sell your home and are hoping to make a good return on your original investment, you will probably be considering making some improvements to add value to your property? Having an extension built, converting the loft, or adding a conservatory will achieve that, however, the reality is that some homeowners simply don’t have the money to undertake such large and costly projects. There are lots of other cheaper options though that are more affordable, that, if done properly, will make a big difference to the market value of a home.

Internal and external decorating

The simplest thing you can do to make a good first impression with your home is to spruce up any paintwork inside and out. The condition of external paintwork is the first thing that potential purchasers will notice when they first approach the property. Paint peeling off a front door does not make a good first impression.

Internal decoration is also very important because viewers will be put off by the sight of old, flaky paint or patches that suggest dampness or mould. A fresh coat of paint in a light, matte colour will make rooms look cleaner and can give an impression of more space.

Spruce up your windows The amount of natural light entering the rooms is also something that will be quickly noticed. Light airy rooms are far more pleasant to live in, so consider replacing any old drab curtains with modern window dressings. Many modern properties now have blinds or window shutters instead of curtains. Shutters are the more stylish option and are a perfect way to control the amount of light entering a room. They provide privacy and also add another level of security. London Shutters offer a great range of shutters that are attractive and durable, and are easy to install. Window shutters also have the benefit of being easier to maintain than curtains. If they become marked or dusty, a simple wipe down will make all the difference.

Create a must-have kitchen

One room that potential buyers are apt to fall in love with is a great kitchen – it can be a deal-maker! You don’t need to spend thousands on a new kitchen either, investing in new appliances or fitting some new cupboard doors can make all the difference.

Replace old carpets

Threadbare carpets spoil the look of a room. Look around the shops for discounted carpet ranges and you will be sure to track down some bargains. The expenditure will certainly be worthwhile. Choose light colours to make the rooms look bigger. If the boards underneath are in good shape, consider sanding them down and finishing them with wax, varnish or paint. Many buyers now prefer wooden floors in homes. A cheap rug or two will brighten up any room and give it a fresher look.

Think kerb appealWorking on the interior is important, but what buyers see first is the way that your home looks from the street. As previously mentioned, repaint your front door and any wooden window frames. Fit a new doorknob, knocker, letterbox and house number. Add plants – even if you only have a tiny front garden, or just window boxes, these will make your home look like a much more appealing place to live. Make it look loved and buyers will value it, too – in real cash terms.