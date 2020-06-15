On Wednesday 17th June, Pip Lacey and Gordy McIntyre – the team behind hicce in Coal Drops Yard – will open hicce Market. Hoping to support suppliers until the restaurant can reopen, the market will offer a range of food and drink products for customers to enjoy either as a picnic or at home. Open seven-days-a-week, the market will be situated below hicce, on the ground floor of Wolf & Badger.

A selection of artisanal products will be available, including the restaurant’s beer bread, and jars of honey soy mooli pickles, hazelnut mayo, and red or green mojos. Some of hicce’s top suppliers will also be championed, with goods from companies such as The French Comte, Tempus, and Churchfield. Favourites from Brindisa, Belazu, and La Fromagerie will also be available, alongside weekly-changing meal kits for customers to cook at home.

Available for pre-order or to choose in store, a picnic menu will also be available (£18 per person, minimum order of 2). This will include a selection of snacks, both sweet and savoury, including cauliflower pickles, Gordal olives, spicy broad beans, and hicce’s pastry of the day.

The drinks offering will also be diverse, including the restaurant’s own-brand of pre-batched cocktails; beers sold on draught or by can (including hicce’s own IPA, brewed for the team by Hackney Brewery); and a selection of 60 natural, biodynamic and organic wines available on draught, as well as by the glass and bottle. The restaurant has also collaborated with Kuka Coffee to serve espresso martinis on tap.

Moreover, Pip and Gordy have partnered with technology company OCL to make all picnic products available for pre-order via NDiiD. A response to the challenges the restaurant industry has faced through Covid-19, NDiiD was born of a desire to connect hicce guests with the restaurant, its offering and developments. The app will also develop as the market’s outdoor seating opens and the restaurant reopens, eventually including both sites’ menus, recipes, serving suggestions, and video tutorials from Pip.

On the launch of hicce Market, Pip Lacey and Gordy McIntyre said: “Just like our peers in the industry, Covid-19 has been a huge challenge for us. When we launched in 2018 we considered incorporating some sort of market offering into hicce but it wasn’t the right time. The pandemic has spurred us on to look at our business and enabled us to do something we always wanted to do.

“We’re diversifying our offering. We can’t wait to open the restaurant again but the market also allows customers to enjoy hicce in a more laid back setting, or even at home. We have a huge outdoor space – two terraces and a courtyard out front – so we’re ready to take the hicce market outside as soon as we’re permitted. We see it as a place where people can come and hang out, moving around the venue, trying different food and drinks along the way.”

Further information on hicce Market can be found here.

