What is the Best Diet for Athletes?

Nutrition is essential to good athletic performance. This is the fuel that facilitates good training, progression, underpins fitness and helps you compete in big events. It is important that your diet consists of quality food to assist your athletic training and competition performance. In this post, we are going to look at what foods you should be eating.

Understanding Energy

If you think of food as fuel or as an energy source then you are thinking on the right lines. If you are an endurance athlete you will be refuelling while training. If you are an athlete that uses energy in short bursts such as a sprinter or discus thrower, then food will be taken before and after events.

So what food you should eat and be part of your diet?

Water

Staying hydrated during any kind of workout is vital. Its importance cannot be overstated so ensure you take plenty of fluids onboard, before and after a performance and if you’re an endurance based athlete during your training or competition. Becoming dehydrated is dangerous.

Nuts

Nuts are a great food for athletes and great to be part of your diet. They are rich in protein and fats and when eaten with carbs they lower your blood sugar and help to lower cholesterol. Ingeniously, they regulate your carb use when exercising and make them last longer. They strengthen your bones and are rich in antioxidants.

Salmon

Salmon is a great source of protein and is rich in Omega3 fatty acids that help to reduce inflammation which hard training can cause. It prevents heart disease as well as the fish naturally cleans arteries too. If you are not a fan of salmon you may want to consider a protein supplement.

Berries

After physical stress, your body will need to replace the antioxidants used during your workout. Berries are great for this and darker berries are rich in phytochemicals which prevents oxidative stress. Berries also preserve muscle strength as you age.

Oatmeal

As a source of carbs, Oatmeal is excellent. Rich in fibre it helps you feel full for longer and as it is a whole grain it lowers the risk of heart disease. It is important to choose the healthier steel-cut oats as instant oats tend to have a higher glycaemic index and you will store fat and carbs.

Dark Green Leafy Vegetables

Vegetables such as broccoli, brussel sprouts, kale, spinach, and cauliflower are great for an aspiring athlete. They are rich in vitamins A, K, and B6 which protect against inflammation. They are also rich in calcium and iron. Iron facilitates more oxygen being supplied to your muscles so they perform better.

If you are not a fan of vegetables at least consider Kale as it contains power antioxidants that help to lower cholesterol.

All dark green leafy vegetables contain minerals and vitamins to help you boost your performance.

Milk

Loaded with protein and carbs milk is one of the best post-exercise drinks you can consume. When carbs and protein are consumed together, your muscle tissue repairs faster keeping you fresh to train another day.

Bananas

Bananas are one of the best foods an athlete can eat. They are a natural source of electrolytes which are expended as you sweat and high in potassium which makes them ideal to eat post-event. They are such a good energy source that many cyclists eat them while on distance rides. Bananas protect you from suffering cramps. Eat bananas they’re brilliant!

Beans

If you would rather get protein from plant sources then consider beans and legumes. Beans come in all shapes and sizes and go with most dishes thanks to the number of varieties available. Kidney beans can fit into chilli for example. Again, protein supplements can be used instead.

Pasta

Carbohydrates are needed in some form to boost athletic performance and whole grain pasta which contains less sugar than white pasta is a good choice. When your body burns fat and protein it converts them into carbohydrates. This becomes fuel for you during your performance. Having a pasta based meal is advised before a big event but don’t overdo portion sizes or you could overload and suffer an energy crash.

Olive, Flaxseed and Coconut Oil

These three oils bring a lot to the table if you’re an athlete. Flaxseed oil contains omega-3 fatty acid which as we have seen has anti-inflammatory properties. It is filled with fibre and protein which brings additional benefits.

Coconut oil helps to boost your endurance as it contains triglycerides (MCT). It also gives a boost to your energy from fats and metabolism.

Olive oil contains plenty of anti-inflammatory monosaturated fats which is important for recovery after intense exercise.

Diet is vital to being competitive as an athlete. Quality foods make all the difference to your training so ensure you eat the right foods at all times.